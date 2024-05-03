Anzeige
WKN: 885823 | ISIN: US3755581036
Tradegate
03.05.24
20:48 Uhr
60,13 Euro
-0,78
-1,28 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
NASDAQ Biotech
S&P 100
S&P 500
ACCESSWIRE
03.05.2024 | 20:14
123 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Gilead Sciences: Forbes Has Listed Gilead as One of America's Best Employers for Diversity

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 3, 2024 / Gilead Sciences

Forbes has listed Gilead as one of America's Best Employers for Diversity. We believe that by championing inclusion and diversity, we not only enrich our workplace but also drive groundbreaking advancements in science.

"Continuing to hold ourselves accountable in building an environment that fosters inclusion is essential, and this recognition is especially meaningful as it's based on feedback from our incredible employees and community in addition to data." - Jyoti Mehra, Executive Vice President of Human Resources.

Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc. is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and commercializes innovative medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The company strives to transform and simplify care for people with life-threatening illnesses around the world. Gilead has operations in more than 35 countries worldwide, with headquarters in Foster City, California.

Originally published by Gilead Sciences

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Gilead Sciences on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Gilead Sciences
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/gilead-sciences
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Gilead Sciences



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
