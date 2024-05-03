Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 03.05.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Schnelle Produktionsaufnahme: Multi-Tenbagger-Potenzial direkt in Spanien?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
03.05.2024 | 21:38
104 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

DEMDACO Announces the Expansion of Their Products by Exclusively Offering Studio M.

LEAWOOD, KS / ACCESSWIRE / May 3, 2024 / DEMDACO, a trusted major gift seller, proudly announces its purchase of the Studio M brand which is composed of an array of artful home and garden décor made in the USA. They will begin manufacturing and distributing the products of Studio M later this year.

Studio M has been a storied company in the home and garden space for more than 30 years. They are known for marrying novel design with custom artwork to create remarkable outdoor products. With their bold creativity and passion for innovation, they became a go-to seller of outdoor décor. DEMDACO plans to build on their legacy while introducing new designs and formats.

"Because we have always admired their values and creativity," Studio M co-founder Curt Todd said, "we could not ask for a better company than DEMDACO to inherit the legacy of Studio M. We know the future of our product lines is in great hands."

"We at DEMDACO," said DEMDACO co-founder Demi Lloyd, "were drawn to Studio M because of their delightful, high-quality products, and the potential to propel this well-known brand to new heights. I am grateful to Curt, Sue and Mike Todd for entrusting their brand to us."

About?DEMDACO??

DEMDACO has designed and curated purposeful gifts that help lift the spirit for over 25 years. Their artisan products are created to nurture goodness, support family and friends, or to just brighten someone's day.

Contact??

For more information about?DEMDACO?products visit?DEMDACO.com or contact Customer Care by phone at 888.336.3226, email?customercare@demdaco.com. For editorial or PR inquiries, or to request images, please email?demdacopress@demdaco.com.?

Contact Information

Nate Fraley
Director of Creative Services
nate.fraley@demdaco.com
(913) 402-6800

SOURCE: DEMDACO

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

Lithium vs. Palladium - Zwei Rohstoff-Chancen traden
In diesem kostenfreien PDF-Report zeigt Experte Carsten Stork interessante Hintergründe zu den beiden Rohstoffen inkl. . Zudem gibt er Ihnen konkrete Produkte zum Nachhandeln an die Hand, inkl. WKNs.
Hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.