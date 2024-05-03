DEMDACO Announces the Expansion of Their Products by Exclusively Offering Studio M.

LEAWOOD, KS / ACCESSWIRE / May 3, 2024 / DEMDACO, a trusted major gift seller, proudly announces its purchase of the Studio M brand which is composed of an array of artful home and garden décor made in the USA. They will begin manufacturing and distributing the products of Studio M later this year.

Studio M has been a storied company in the home and garden space for more than 30 years. They are known for marrying novel design with custom artwork to create remarkable outdoor products. With their bold creativity and passion for innovation, they became a go-to seller of outdoor décor. DEMDACO plans to build on their legacy while introducing new designs and formats.

"Because we have always admired their values and creativity," Studio M co-founder Curt Todd said, "we could not ask for a better company than DEMDACO to inherit the legacy of Studio M. We know the future of our product lines is in great hands."

"We at DEMDACO," said DEMDACO co-founder Demi Lloyd, "were drawn to Studio M because of their delightful, high-quality products, and the potential to propel this well-known brand to new heights. I am grateful to Curt, Sue and Mike Todd for entrusting their brand to us."

DEMDACO has designed and curated purposeful gifts that help lift the spirit for over 25 years. Their artisan products are created to nurture goodness, support family and friends, or to just brighten someone's day.

