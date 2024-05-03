

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Health officials in the government are currently preparing for a potential scenario where the H5N1 virus could spread from animals to humans or even between humans, as the virus has already affected at least 36 herds across nine U.S. states. In response to this situation, federal health officials have declared the availability of two vaccines, just in case the bird flu strain found in dairy cows begins to spread rapidly to humans.



According to NBC News, Dawn O'Connell, Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response at the Department of Health and Human Services, has stated that hundreds of thousands of prefilled syringes and vials are ready to be dispatched if needed. The U.S. is also exploring a third vaccine that uses mRNA technology similar to Pfizer's and Moderna's COVID vaccines, which could speed up manufacturing processes. The FDA is working with other federal health agencies to evaluate pandemic influenza vaccine candidates.



The U.S. has agreements with three manufacturers for pandemic influenza vaccines: GlaxoSmithKline, CSL Seqirus, and Sanofi. However, CSL Seqirus has mentioned that due to the low number of H5N1 human cases, there is insufficient data on vaccine effectiveness, despite a dairy worker in Texas contracting a mild infection and pinkeye after close contact with infected cattle in March.



While experts remain cautiously optimistic based on previous cases, the lack of substantial data on the current bird flu strain poses challenges in fully endorsing vaccine efficacy, researchers informed NBC News.



