NEPRA FOODS ANNOUNCES FILING OF MARCH 31, 2023, AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS, MD&A AND THREE SUBSEQUENT QUARTERLY FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND MD&As

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 3, 2024 / Nepra Foods Inc. (CSE:NPRA)(FSE:2P6)(OTC PINK:NPRFF) ("Nepra Foods" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that on May 1, 2024, the Company filed its audited consolidated financial statements for the fifteen months ended March 31, 2023, and the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 and related Management Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") dated April 29, 2024. Concurrently and on May 1, 2024, the Company filed condensed consolidated interim financial statements and MD&As for the three months ended June 30, 2023, the three and six months ended September 30, 2023 and the three and nine months ended December 31, 2023.

The Company will now make application to the appliable securities regulatory authorities for revocation of the cease trade order issued on October 6, 2023, and seek to have its shares resume trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange.

About NEPRA Foods Inc.

Nepra Foods is grounded in a passion for food. We believe eating healthy should be easy. Everybody deserves food options that are truly nutritious and taste good. Food should be allergen-free so that everyone in the family can enjoy eating it together. Plant-based foods can offer high-quality nutrition and taste great while maintaining a low-carb profile. Nepra Foods is on a mission to make healthy, enjoyable food for everybody.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

David Wood, Chief Operating Officer and Interim CFO

investors@neprafoods.com

Investor Relations Toll-free (844) 566-1917

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains statements and information that, to the extent that they are not historical fact, constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information is based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates, analysis and opinions of management made in light of its experience and its perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date that such statements are made, but which may prove to be incorrect.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information, including, but not limited to, statements relating to the Company's financial performance, business development, results of operations, and those listed in filings made by the Company with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities (which may be viewed at www.sedarplus.ca). Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any such forward looking information. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company's management to predict all of such factors and to assess in advance the impact of each such factor on the Company's business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking information to reflect information, events, results, circumstances or otherwise after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law including securities laws.

SOURCE: Nepra Foods

View the original press release on accesswire.com