

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Australia's Westpac Banking Corp. (WBC.AX, WBK) reported that its profit for first-half of fiscal year 2024 declined to A$3.34 billion or 91.6 cents per share from A$4.00 billion or 107.7 cents per share in the same period last year.



Net interest income for the period was A$9.13 billion compared to A$9.11 billion in the prior year. Total non-interest income was A$1.46 billion down from A$1.89 billion in the previous year.



The company said it will pay a 2024 interim ordinary dividend of 75 cents per share. In addition, it will pay a special dividend of 15 cents per share. Both the interim ordinary dividend and special dividend will be paid on 25 June 2024 to shareholders on the register at the record date of 10 May 2024.



In addition, the previously announced A$1.5 billion share buyback has been increased by a further A$1.0 billion.



