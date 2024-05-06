

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.



The yen fell to 4-day lows of 165.73 against the euro, 193.18 against the pound and 169.96 against the Swiss franc, from Friday's closing quotes of 164.71, 192.04 and 169.10, respectively.



Against the U.S., the Australia, the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars, the yen slipped to 4-day lows of 159.97, 101.84, 92.41 and 112.52 from last week's closing quotes of 152.98, 101.09, 92.01 and 111.76, respectively.



If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 171.00 against the euro, 201.00 against the pound, 175.00 against the franc, 160.00 against the greenback, 105.00 against the aussie, 95.00 against the kiwi and 117.00 against the loonie.



