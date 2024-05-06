Avolta AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

We are delighted to invite you to our Q1 2024 Trading Update Presentation Webcast: Thursday, 16 May 2024 at 14.30h CEST



06.05.2024 / 06:30 CET/CEST





The presentation will be hosted by Xavier Rossinyol, Avolta CEO, and Yves Gerster, Avolta CFO. Accessible via webcast and phone, the presentation will be held in English and will be followed by a Q&A session.



News Release & Presentation



Q1 2024 Trading Update will be published at 06.30h CET on 16 May 2024 with the presentation available on our IR website .



Presentation and Video Conference



Access to the webcast will be available through our website . A playback will be available until 16 June 2024.



For phone access, please pre-register here . Upon registration you will receive the dial-in numbers and a personal pin-code.



If you are unable to register through the link, please send an e-mail to ir@avolta.net.



For further information:



CONTACT



Rebecca McClellan Cathy Jongens Global Head

Investor Relations Director Corporate

Communications Phone: +44 7543 800405 Phone: +41 79 288093 rebecca.mcclellan@ avolta.net cathy.jongens@avolta.net

