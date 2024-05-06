TerraPay Continues to Attract Top Industry Talent, Names Hassan Chatila as Vice President and Global Head of Network

LONDON, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TerraPay, a leading global money movement company, is excited to announce the appointment of Hassan Chatila as Vice President - Global Head of Network.

This key addition to TerraPay's global network leadership also marks a critical step in the company's ongoing strategy to simplify and streamline global money movement for businesses and individuals alike, underscoring its commitment to enhancing its network capabilities.

With over 20 years of experience in the cross-border payments, Hassan brings with him a rich legacy of leadership and innovation. Before joining TerraPay, he served as the Global Head of Western Union's Account Payout Network, where he played a pivotal role in expanding and optimizing the network to support seamless global transactions. His impressive career portfolio also includes key leadership roles at Earthport and Temenos, where he led significant payments transformation initiatives and drove substantial growth.

In this new role at TerraPay, Hassan will lead the expansion and optimization of TerraPay's global payout network. He will work closely with internal and external stakeholders to enhance the network's capabilities, ensuring that TerraPay continues to offer its partners transparent and efficient payment solutions.

Welcoming Hassan to the team, TerraPay Founder and CEO, Ambar Sur, said, "It gives me great pleasure to welcome Hassan on board. As an industry expert, he comes with a highly reputable cross-border payment expertise and deep leadership experience. On TerraPay's journey of growth, Hassan's appointment is a critical step in furthering our network expansion goals. I look forward to working together and further deepen TerraPay's position as a global money movement leader."

Hassan Chatila, VP - Global Head of Network, TerraPay, commented on his new role, saying, "I am thrilled to join TerraPay at this pivotal time. Over the years, TerraPay has built an expansive global money movement network driven by the mission to build a borderless world of payments. I look forward to leveraging my experience to further develop our network capabilities, create new opportunities across markets and help TerraPay achieve its ambitious goals."

About TerraPay

TerraPay simplifies global money movement - by providing a single connection to the most expansive cross-border payments network regulated in 31 global markets and enabling payments to 144 receive countries, 210+ send countries, 7.5Bn+ bank accounts and 2.1Bn+ mobile wallets. TerraPay is on a mission to connect a borderless financial world, making moving money everywhere instant, reliable, transparent and fully compliant. TerraPay pushes the boundaries for global businesses - ranging from banks, fintechs and money-transfer operators to travel businesses, creator economy platforms and e-commerce marketplaces - while driving financial inclusion in even the most inaccessible markets. Founded in 2014, TerraPay is headquartered in London, with global offices in Bangalore, Dubai, Miami, Bogota, Dar es Salaam, Kampala, Hague, Dakar, Joburg, Nairobi, Milan, Singapore and is expanding rapidly, having received funding from leading investors, including the IFC (the World Bank), Prime Ventures, Partech Africa and Visa.

