The latest Sinovoltaics financial stability report ranking lists Tainergy, Eterbright, First Solar, Era Solar, and TSEC as the top five module makers. There was a slight reshuffling in the top ten, and seven new manufacturers were added to the ranking. Sinovoltaics, a Hong Kong-based technical compliance and quality assurance service firm, has released its latest PV Module Manufacturers Ranking, which is global in scope and covers 59 panel suppliers, 7 more than the previous ranking. The report is available to download for free. Results are calculated from June 2020 until March 2024 to provide ...

