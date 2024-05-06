Kindeva Drug Delivery (Kindeva), a global leader in drug-device combination products, today announced its investment in a second manufacturing line for the production of pressurized metered-dose inhaler (pMDI) products containing low-GWP (Global Warming Potential) propellants in its Loughborough, U.K., facility.

This new line will be capable of handling both HFA-152a and HFO-1234ze propellants that have a GWP of 90% and 99.9% lower than the industry standard HFA-134a, respectively and is anticipated to be operational in 2026. Kindeva's first pMDI manufacturing line, which was announced in 2022, is in its installation phase and will be completed later in 2024.

Milton Boyer, Kindeva's CEO said: "This investment will bring to the market one of the first large-volume commercial green propellant lines to the contract manufacturing market capable of supplying up to 50 million pMDI units per year. This second investment in low-GWP GMP manufacturing capacity further underscores Kindeva's commitment to enable the pharmaceutical industry to meet its sustainability goals, whilst ensuring patient choice is not compromised. With our first GMP low-GWP manufacturing line expected to be operational in 2024, we are proud to be leading the transition to low-GWP propellants by ensuring the capacity is available."

The new manufacturing line meets an increased customer demand for more sustainable pMDI products and considers the recent adoption of F-gas legislation in the European Union. Phase down of the existing propellants will commence in 2027 in the EU and be completed by the end of 2029.

Boyer continued: "With a track record of nearly 70 years in pMDIs including the invention of the pMDI in 1956 and leading the CFC- to HFA-inhaler transition in the 1990s we are excited to be a part of this industry-wide switch in the pMDI space. Kindeva is doing everything we can to ensure a greener future for all stakeholders by doubling down on our commitment to the low-GWP evolution."

This announcement marks a continuation in the next chapter of Kindeva's leadership in driving sustainable innovation in pMDIs and, more broadly, complex drug and combination products.

About Kindeva Drug Delivery

Kindeva Drug Delivery is a global contract development and manufacturing organization focused on drug-device combination products. We develop and manufacture products across a broad range of drug-delivery formats, including pulmonary nasal, injectable, and transdermal. Our service offerings span early-stage feasibility through commercial scale drug product fill-finish, container closure system manufacturing, and drug-device product assembly. Kindeva serves a global client base from our state-of-the-art manufacturing, research, and development facilities located across the U.S. and U.K.

