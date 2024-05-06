DJ Amundi MSCI Brazil UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Brazil UCITS ETF Acc (RIOL LN) Amundi MSCI Brazil UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 06-May-2024 / 09:16 CET/CEST Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Brazil UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 03-May-2024 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 21.0753 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 8870691 CODE: RIOL LN ISIN: LU1900066207

May 06, 2024 03:16 ET (07:16 GMT)