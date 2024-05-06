

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's foreign trade surplus increased in March from a year ago, as imports fell faster than exports, preliminary data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Monday.



The trade surplus rose to EUR 1.51 billion in March from EUR 0.99 billion in the corresponding month last year.



In February, the trade balance showed a surplus of EUR 1.69 billion.



Both exports and imports plunged by 15.0 percent and 20.0 percent, respectively, in March from last year.



On a monthly basis, exports decreased 4.0 percent in March, and imports were 3.0 percent lower.



