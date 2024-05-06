Brisbane, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 6, 2024) - Following an exceptional first year with significant achievements, MR-Roads, a road construction company, is set to expand nationally.

The Queensland-based firm plans to extend its services to key regions across Australia, including New South Wales, Victoria, and South Australia. This move comes after MR-Roads surpassed AUD 12 million in revenue and executed several high-profile projects.

Daniel Mikus and James Rolph, industry veterans and co-founders of MR-Roads, have propelled the company into the spotlight through their use of innovative technology and sustainable practices in road construction. Their commitment to delivering high-quality projects has established MR-Roads as a burgeoning leader in the industry.

"Our first year laid a strong foundation, and we are poised to scale our operations across Australia," says Daniel Mikus, co-CEO of MR-Roads. The company has participated in major projects, such as the Cross River Rail project in Brisbane, demonstrating its capability to manage large-scale and complex projects. They also completed a substantial carpark in Southport and carried out extensive asphalt work for multiple BP service stations.

James Rolph, co-CEO, further highlights the company's strategy, "Our dedication to excellence and commitment to sustainability are driving our growth. We're focused on redefining infrastructure in Australia."

MR-Roads is known for its innovative approach, which includes utilizing recycled materials and revolutionary paving technologies to improve road durability while reducing environmental impact.

Looking forward, MR-Roads is planning significant investments in new technologies and expanding its workforce. Establishing new offices and increasing its presence in strategic locations will support its national expansion, from local government infrastructure to large commercial developments.

MR-Roads aims to establish new standards in the road construction industry, focusing on sustainability, client satisfaction, and innovative solutions.

MR-Roads is a leader in the Australian road construction and asphalt industry, celebrated for its commitment to quality, sustainability, and client-first philosophy. Founded in 2022 by Daniel Mikus and James Rolph, MR-Roads offers a comprehensive range of road construction and maintenance services, employing the latest technologies and sustainable materials to ensure the highest standards in all projects.

