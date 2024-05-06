Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 06.05.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
+56,25% in 5 Tagen: Genialer Schachzug - diese Übernahme verändert alles
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0JKUU | ISIN: NO0010205966 | Ticker-Symbol: N1A
Frankfurt
06.05.24
09:13 Uhr
2,790 Euro
+0,050
+1,82 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NAVAMEDIC ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NAVAMEDIC ASA 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
06.05.2024 | 12:24
81 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Navamedic ASA: Broad launch for Eroxon® in Sweden today

OSLO, Norway, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Navamedic ASA (OSE: NAVA), a Nordic pharma company and reliable provider of high-quality products to hospitals and pharmacies has launched Eroxon® in Sweden. Eroxon® is clinically proven and considered a breakthrough in treatment of erectile dysfunction for men and will be the first non-prescription treatment for erectile dysfunction in the Swedish market.

Eroxon® was launched in Norway in February 2024 and has been very well received by Norwegian consumers. After only two weeks in the market, it was the bestseller at an online pharmacy. Strong sales resulted in Eroxon® ranking third on Navamedic's most sold products in the Consumer Health segment in the first quarter of 2024.

"Eroxon® is a fast, safe and easily available product developed to help men improve not only their sexual health but also their quality of life. We hope for a similar response in Sweden as in the UK and Norway. Over time, we see greater growth potential in Sweden because Eroxon® will be the only non-prescription treatment for erectile dysfunction in the market," says Jack Spira, Medical Director at Navamedic.

Four out of ten men in Sweden have experienced erectile dysfunction at some point, according to a new survey conducted on behalf of Navamedic. Medication is the most common measure, but the vast majority do not seek any help at all1.

Eroxon® offers a range of features which distinguishes it from other treatments of erectile dysfunction. First and foremost, it is an effective and fast-acting gel which typically helps men get an erection within ten minutes. It has a very good safety profile due to local effect with no systemic absorption. Eroxon® is approved as a treatment for erectile dysfunction in the EU and the US.

1 Survey conducted in Sweden by Novus 28 March - 11 April 2024.

For further information, please contact:
Kathrine Gamborg Andreassen, CEO, Navamedic
Mobile: +47 951 78 680
E-mail: kathrine@navamedic.com

Lars Hjarrand, CFO, Navamedic
Mobile: +47 917 62 842
E-mail: lars.hjarrand@navamedic.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/navamedic-asa/r/navamedic-asa--broad-launch-for-eroxon--in-sweden-today,c3973679

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/navamedic-asa/i/eroxon-hand-1,c3296765

eroxon-hand-1

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/navamedic-asa-broad-launch-for-eroxon-in-sweden-today-302136644.html

Kupfer - Jetzt! So gelingt der Einstieg in den Rohstoff-Trend!
In diesem kostenfreien Report schaut sich Carsten Stork den Kupfer-Trend im Detail an und gibt konkrete Produkte zum Einstieg an die Hand.
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.