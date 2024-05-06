

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone producer prices logged a further steep decline in March amid a continued downward trend in energy prices, data published by Eurostat showed on Monday.



Producer prices fell 7.8 percent year-over-year in March, slightly slower than the revised 8.5 percent decrease in February. Prices were expected to decline by 7.7 percent.



Excluding energy, the producer price index dropped only 1.3 percent in March.



Data showed that the decline in energy prices was 20.0 percent versus a 21.3 percent slump in the previous month. Prices for intermediate goods fell 4.8 percent.



Meanwhile, prices of durable and non-durable consumer goods gained 1.0 percent and 0.9 percent, respectively. Capital goods prices also advanced by 1.9 percent.



On a monthly basis, producer prices decreased 0.4 percent in March versus a 1.1 percent fall in the prior month, in line with expectations.



Producer prices in the EU27 decreased 0.5 percent monthly and by 7.6 percent annually in March.



