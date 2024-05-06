

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Two NASA astronauts are set to head for the International Space Station aboard Boeing's Starliner spacecraft Monday.



The United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket, carrying the Starliner spacecraft, is scheduled to blast off from Space Launch Complex-41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida at 10:34 p.m. ET, according to NASA.



The crewed flight test will carry Butch Wilmore and Sunita Williams to the space station for about a week to test the Starliner spacecraft and its subsystems before NASA certifies the transportation system for rotational missions to the orbiting laboratory for the agency's Commercial Crew Program.



If everything goes as expected, Starliner will dock to the forward-facing port of the station's Harmony module at 12:46 a.m., Wednesday.



NASA will provide live coverage of the launch.



Wilmore and Williams are among the US space agency's most experienced astronauts. Sunita Williams, who was the record holder for most spacewalks by a woman, will pilot the spacecraft.



Boeing is the second private company to support NASA for its crewed flight test to and from the ISS. The first firm was Elon Musk's SpaceX.



The mission has been unsuccessful due to the spacecraft's technical glitches since its first uncrewed test flight in 2019.



