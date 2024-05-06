

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN):



Earnings: $145 million in Q2 vs. -$97 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.41 in Q2 vs. -$0.28 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Tyson Foods Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $220 million or $0.62 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.39 per share Revenue: $13.07 billion in Q2 vs. $13.13 billion in the same period last year.



