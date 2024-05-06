Craft Work Capital Investments, LLC Announces Robert Krueger as the New CEO of Mid-Am Building Solutions, LLC

Craft Work Capital Investments, LLC ("Craft Work"), a strategic investor exclusively focused on mechanical, electrical, and other related specialty contracting firms, announced the appointment of Robert Krueger as the new Chief Executive Officer of its Midwestern-focused platform, Mid-Am Building Solutions, LLC ("Mid-Am").

Mr. Krueger brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of leadership in commercial and industrial construction, making him the ideal person to lead Mid-Am into its next phase of strategic growth. With over 25 years of experience, Mr. Krueger has a demonstrated track record exceptional strategic vision and a deep understanding of market dynamics through his various executive positions at renowned contractors where he spearheaded successful growth initiatives and drove operational excellence. In his new role, Mr. Krueger will focus on strengthening Mid-Am's position as a market leader and accelerating its expansion into new markets and driving long-term value for shareholders.

"Rob brings a unique combination of industry expertise, leadership skills, and a passion for innovation and we are thrilled to have him as CEO of Mid-Am", said David Orinski, Senior Vice President of Craft Work Capital. "We are confident that Rob will build on Mid-Am's already impressive track record of performance and bring it to the next level."

"I am honored and excited to join Mid-Am Building Solutions and work alongside such a talented team," said Robert Krueger. "Mid-Am has a rich track record of excellence and a strong commitment to delivering creative solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers. I look forward to collaborating with the team to drive positive growth and forge a vision that builds on Mid-Am's success to date."

About Craft Work Capital Investments, LLC

Craft Work Capital Investments, LLC is managed by Craft Work Capital, LLC and is focused on making strategic investments in and helping to grow mechanical, electrical, and other related specialty contracting firms. Craft Work Capital, LLC is led by Jeremy McGuire and David Orinski, who together have more than 40 years of combined strategic, transactional, and financing experience. Their industry experience and track record of success provide unique insights as to what makes these businesses tick and how to create value. For more information on Craft Work Capital, LLC, please visit http://www.craftworkcap.com.

About Mid-Am Building Solutions, LLC

Mid-Am Building Solutions, LLC, through our highly experienced operating companies, is a best-in-class solutions provider of HVAC, mechanical, plumbing and electrical services to commercial, institutional and industrial end markets with particular focuses on utility scale renewable energy, healthcare, higher education, water and wastewater, and mission critical applications. Mid-Am offers a full lifecycle approach by delivering construction, retrofit, service, and preventive maintenance solutions that allow our clients to get the most out of their facilities. We believe our people are our most important resource. Being entrepreneurial, innovative, and customer-centric is a core part of our culture and allows our teams to grow with our business and serve our clients with quality, pride, and respect. For more information, please visit https://www.mid-ambuildingsolutions.com/.

