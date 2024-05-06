Atlantic Power and Infrastructure Corp.: Atlantic Power & Infrastructure's latest installation marks more than 15 years of installing Flexi-Pave in Key West, Florida

Atlantic Power & Infrastructure Corp. celebrates a milestone exceeding 15 years of dedication to enhancing pedestrian safety and urban aesthetics with the installation of Flexi®-Pave in Key West, Florida.

Atlantic Power & Infrastructure Corp. (OTC PINK:AWSL) proudly announces the completion of another segment of pedestrian footpaths, showcasing its commitment to providing safer surfaces for pedestrians and the thriving tourist community.

Under the expertise of AP&I's wholly owned subsidiary KBI and its innovative Flexi®-Pave installation crew, 1,600 square feet of Flexi®-Pave now adorns sidewalks, enveloping over 50 trees in the downtown area. The City of Key West has experienced firsthand the immediate and long-term benefits of Flexi®-Pave, witnessing improved tree growth amidst heavy foot traffic areas. This innovative solution not only reduces maintenance costs but also mitigates potential legal liabilities arising from hazardous sidewalk conditions.

Kevin Bagnall, Chairman/CEO of AP&I, remarks, "Our proprietary technology addresses a common challenge faced by urban landscapes: the unsightly and hazardous buckling of sidewalks, particularly around trees. With Flexi®-Pave's porous composition, roots receive the necessary moisture for downward growth, eliminating the risk of upward root expansion that leads to sidewalk damage. This not only enhances pedestrian safety but also alleviates the financial burden on municipalities for sidewalk maintenance and litigation expenses."

About Atlantic Power & Infrastructure Corp:

Specializing in environmental technologies, Atlantic Power & Infrastructure Corp. converts recycled tire material into sustainable infrastructure products. Its flagship product, Flexi®-Pave, known for its strength, flexibility, and porosity, is ideal for various applications, including shoreline break walls and marine projects. The company is committed to environmental stewardship, incorporating water purification technology, and exploring waste-to-energy power generation.

About Flexi®-Pave

Flexi®-Pave, harnessing the natural strength of recycled tire granules through KBI's proprietary technology, creates sustainable infrastructure construction products. Renowned for its permeability, flexibility, crack resistance, trip hazard resistance, and slip resistance, Flexi®-Pave has seen successful installations in prestigious locations such as Yellowstone National Park, Arlington National Cemetery, Red Butte Gardens (Utah), Atlanta Georgia's Iconic Beltline, and Kew Botanical Gardens (London, England).

About Next Generation Agriculture

Atlantic Power & Infrastructure's Next Generation Agriculture division focuses on innovative agricultural solutions, emphasizing sustainable practices under the "ASCOGEL" brand.

Water Purification Next Generation (WPNG)

Tackling the Global Challenge: Combatting Algae and Red Tide Infestation for Public Health

At the forefront of environmental innovation, AP&I introduces its groundbreaking solution: Algae Vessels (AVs). These innovative vessels are strategically positioned to combat harmful Algae Blooms, including the notorious Red Tide Algae, effectively addressing a serious health hazard. Operating with a zero-carbon footprint, AP&I's AVs align seamlessly with our corporate mission to contribute positively to the environment while safeguarding public health.

Submit enquiries toenquiries@apaicorp.com

Visit: https://apaicorp.com/

Tel. ++1 (727) 723-3300

