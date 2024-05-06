INHEART RAISES $11M TO ACCELERATE DEVELOPMENT & DEPLOYMENT OF NOVEL THERAPEUTIC, PREDICTIVE, AND SCREENING CARDIAC SOLUTIONS

Funding supports commercial expansion of inHEART's digital twin of the heart in the US, EU, Asia Pacific, and Middle East markets, as well as the development of new software solutions across the cardiac care continuum

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and BORDEAUX, France, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- inHEART, a medical device company delivering the world's most advanced, AI-driven digital twin of the heart, has raised $11M to drive commercial growth of its therapeutic software solution for cardiac ablation procedures and advance the development of its predictive cardiac models for heart failure, sudden cardiac death, and cardio-embolic stroke.

The financing was led by Vesalius Biocapital IV and co-led by Elaia Partners with participation from NACO, Sagana, Sofia Angel Ventures, CWR Funds, and Webit Investment Network. In addition, inHEART received funds from a successful crowdequity campaign on Tudigo and from the UK impact fund Astorg Foundation.

"We welcome this strong international group of investors to our latest round of financing," said Todor Jeliaskov, Chairman and CEO of inHEART. "This new round allows us to go further in addressing the needs of cardiac patients from early screening and disease detection through advanced therapeutic support. It's exciting for us to be at the forefront of transforming the healthcare industry with the power of AI technology by improving the efficiency of care, quality of decision-making, and effectiveness and safety of medical interventions."

"We are enthusiastic to continue our support and co-lead this financing round for inHEART," said Samantha Jérusalmy, board member at inHEART and Partner at Elaia. "inHEART's AI-driven 3D cardiac mapping enables unprecedented precision in targeting and treating arrhythmias, setting new standards in the treatment of heart conditions."

"At Vesalius Biocapital IV, we're dedicated to supporting advancements in medical technology that improve patient care." said Jean-Christophe Renondin, Managing Partner at Vesalius Biocapital IV. "inHEART's AI-driven solutions exemplify the future of cardiac care, offering personalized therapy options and predictive models that can enhance clinical outcomes and streamline treatment processes. We're excited to contribute to inHEART's journey as they revolutionize cardiac care and address global healthcare needs with cutting-edge technology and innovation."

Optimizing cardiac care

inHEART's current therapeutic solution addresses the challenges of conventional cardiac ablations. The inHEART solution creates highly detailed, interactive 3D heart models with proprietary AI-driven cardiac CT or MR image segmentation. These 3D models of the heart allow physicians to optimize treatment strategies based on each patient's unique cardiac anatomy and to support pre-procedural planning for faster ablation procedures and improved clinical outcomes.

AI-driven predictive models

Financing from this round will also support the development of new product verticals for AI-driven predictive software models for sudden cardiac death and cardio-embolic stroke, as well as a new therapeutic software solution to help physicians treat heart failure patients. Currently, inHEART is commercially available in the US and EU through a direct sales force model, with plans to establish a global distribution network in the coming months to further accelerate growth.

About inHEART

inHEART is delivering the world's first AI-driven, digital twin of the heart to advance the care of patients living with cardiac disease. We are committed to addressing the needs of the cardiac care continuum by providing personalized therapy in a predictive manner for screening and early detection of cardiac diseases. At inHEART, we believe all patients deserve access to world-class cardiac imaging expertise to optimize treatment strategies, improve clinical outcomes, and return patients to full, healthy lives. For more information, visit inheartmedical.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1806866/inHEART.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/inheart-raises-11m-to-accelerate-development--deployment-of-novel-therapeutic-predictive-and-screening-cardiac-solutions-302136710.html