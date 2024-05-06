Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 6, 2024) - To mark Menstrual Health Day (MH Day) on May 28, 2024, The Period Purse, a leading charity committed to eradicating period poverty, is proud to announce the launch of the "It's Your Period" campaign. Running from now until June 30, 2024, the campaign aims to raise funds to provide menstrual products for those in need and educate Canadians on menstrual health and equity.





The Period Purse staff and volunteers organize period product donations in their storage unit. Photo credit: Trina Turl Photography



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10514/207982_ea3045bbb41729b2_001full.jpg

Menstruating with dignity is a barrier faced by menstruators across Canada. According to a 2023 survey conducted by Plan International Canada, one in four Canadian menstruators have been forced to make the decision between purchasing menstrual products and purchasing other essentials such as food or rent. The Period Purse strives to create menstrual equity by ensuring sustainable access to period products for everyone and ending the stigmas associated with periods through advocacy and education.

MH Day, celebrated globally on May 28, serves as a platform to advocate for menstrual equity and challenge stigmas associated with periods. The Period Purse encourages everyone to participate in the campaign by sharing it on social media, donating to the "It's Your Period" fundraiser or supporting efforts to end period poverty like organizing period product drives.

"Just like soap and water are available in every public washroom in Canada, period products should be accessible too," said Danielle Kaftarian, Executive Director of The Period Purse. "Over half of the population menstruates at some point in their life and deserves to do so with dignity. This campaign allows us to raise awareness about menstrual equity and period education."

To recognize MH Day, The Period Purse is teaming up with businesses and all levels of government to break the silence and negative perceptions that still surround menstruation. On May 28, landmarks and monuments across the country will be illuminated in red and flags will be on display to raise awareness about menstrual health and period poverty.

"No one in Canada should worry about accessing menstrual products," said Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth. "Something as natural as a period should not prevent anyone from going to work and participating fully in society. Menstrual products are not a luxury; they are a basic necessity, and organizations like The Period Purse are helping make these products more accessible to all Canadians."

The Period Purse is encouraging all Canadians to continue the important work of ending period poverty and the stigma that still exists around menstruation. For more information on how to get involved with the "It's Your Period" campaign, visit The Period Purse or follow The Period Purse on social media.

High-quality images and videos of The Period Purse initiatives and past Menstrual Health Day campaigns can be found here.





CN Tower illuminated in red for Menstrual Health Day on May 28, 2023. Photo credit: The Period Purse



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10514/207982_cntower.jpg





Niagara Falls illuminated in red for Menstrual Health Day on May 28, 2023. Photo credit: The Period Purse.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10514/207982_ea3045bbb41729b2_003full.jpg





Science World in Vancouver illuminated in red for Menstrual Health Day on May 28, 2023. Photo credit: The Period Purse.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10514/207982_ea3045bbb41729b2_004full.jpg





Halifax City Hall illuminated in red for Menstrual Health Day on May 28, 2023. Photo credit: The Period Purse.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10514/207982_ea3045bbb41729b2_005full.jpg





Danielle Kaftarian, Executive Director of The Period Purse. Photo credit: Maverick Makers Content.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10514/207982_ea3045bbb41729b2_006full.jpg





Founded by Jana Girdauskas in 2017, The Period Purse creates menstrual equity through access, education and advocacy. Courtesy: The Period Purse

Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UmlCAPSriLY





The Period Purse is Canada's First Registered Charity for Menstrual Equity.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10514/207982_ea3045bbb41729b2_007full.jpg





Members of The Period Purse Team. Photo Credit: The Period Purse

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10514/207982_ea3045bbb41729b2_008full.jpg

-30-

About The Period Purse

Founded in 2017, The Period Purse is dedicated to ensuring access to period products for all, regardless of financial circumstances. Over the years, the organization has supported thousands of menstruators monthly and donated over five million period products. Additionally, they have educated over 6,000 individuals about menstrual health to ensure access to period products for all, regardless of financial circumstances.

About Menstrual Health Day (MH Day)

Celebrated globally on May 28 and initiated by German non-profit WASH United in 2014, Menstrual Hygiene* Day (MH Day) is a global advocacy platform that brings together over 1000 partner organizations working to break the silence and raise awareness around menstrual health and catalyze action towards a world without period poverty and stigma. The date of May 28 represents the average duration of a menstrual cycle (28 days) with five days of bleeding on average.

* The Period Purse uses the term "Health" instead of "Hygiene" to encompass the important work that's being done in period education, the fight for period equity, and advocacy for lasting policy change. In alliance with other partnering organizations, we are united in calling this important day MH Day.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Alyse Hand

Senior Consultant, Iris Communications

media@iriscomms.ca

902-717-5976

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/207982

SOURCE: The Period Purse