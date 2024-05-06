

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - A softer-than-expected job market update from the U.S. on Friday that renewed hopes of an easing by the Federal Reserve dominated sentiment across markets.



Wall Street Futures are trading higher. European benchmarks are trading well into positive territory. Asian shares also gained.



Dollar Index is trading flat. Bond yields mostly eased. Crude oil prices rose amidst persisting geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and the crude oil price hike by Saudi Arabia. Gold prices gained amidst renewed rate cut hopes. Cryptocurrencies extended gains.



Here is a glance of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 38,806, up 0.34% S&P 500 (US500) at 5,146.10, up 0.36% Germany's DAX at 18,173.55, up 1.00% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 8,213.49, up 0.51% France's CAC 40 at 8,023.02, up 0.82% Euro Stoxx 50 at 4,962.85, up 0.84% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 38,236.07, down 0.10% (May 2) Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 7,682.40, up 0.70% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,140.72, up 1.16% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 18,578.30, up 0.55%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.0774, up 0.14% GBP/USD at 1.2578, up 0.27% USD/JPY at 153.79, up 0.53% AUD/USD at 0.6630, up 0.33% USD/CAD at 1.3671, down 0.10% Dollar Index at 105.05, up 0.02%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.479%, down 0.42% Germany at 2.4505%, down 2.37% France at 2.951%, down 2.12% U.K. at 4.2600%, up 0.78% Japan at 0.894%, down 1.11% (May 2)



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Jul) at $83.66, up 0.84%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Jun) at $78.85, up 0.95%. Gold Futures (Jun) at $2,329.80, up 0.92%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $64,195.27, up 0.70% Ethereum at $3,152.51, up 0.57% BNB at $592.52, up 1.13% Solana at $154.23, up 5.45% XRP at $0.5365, up 1.41%.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kupfer - Jetzt! So gelingt der Einstieg in den Rohstoff-Trend! In diesem kostenfreien Report schaut sich Carsten Stork den Kupfer-Trend im Detail an und gibt konkrete Produkte zum Einstieg an die Hand. Hier klicken