

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's unemployment declined sharply in April to the lowest level since September 2008, data from the labor ministry revealed on Monday.



The number of people out of work totaled 2.67 million in April. The decrease in unemployment was 60,503 compared to the previous month.



Compared with the same month of last year, unemployment decreased by 121,870 or 4.4 percent.



By economic sectors, registered unemployment in services fell 42,067 and by 4,902 in construction. The decrease in industry came in at 4,433 and the fall in farm sector was 3,451.



The ministry said unemployment among young people decreased 16,925 people or 8.26 percent, a rate that was more than triple that of the general fall.



