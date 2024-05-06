

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - In one of the major drug busts in recent history, which disrupted drug networks across the world, the British Navy seized more than 2.5 tons of cocaine following a pursuit in the Caribbean Sea.



The drug is worth 204 million pounds, or $256 million, in the international market.



This latest bust came after HMS Trent was alerted to potential smugglers by the US Coast Guard's maritime patrol aircraft. Using her powerful radars, the British patrol vessel tracked down the suspicious smuggling speedboat.



With the Royal Navy ship closing in, the speedboat threw bales of cocaine into the sea to try and evade capture.



The crew of HMS Trent recovered the drugs thrown overboard. After an extensive search operation running throughout the night, the crew eventually recovered more than 2.5 tons of cocaine, UK's Ministry of Defense said.



It said that working with multinational partners, HMS Trent has seized 6,390 kilograms of drugs worth more than half a billion pounds over the previous 5 months, and prevented it from reaching Britain's streets.



Following a double bust earlier this year, when nearly 300 million pounds of narcotics were seized, HMS Trent has given a decisive blow to drug networks across globe, the Defense Ministry said.



