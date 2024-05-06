Griffith Foods Enables Regenerative Agriculture

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 6, 2024 / This Earth Day was a reminder that we all share one earth and it's our responsibility to care for it. Regenerative agriculture practices help safeguard our planet.

Regenerative agriculture is a set of dynamic practices that revitalize soil health, increase biodiversity, preserve our water supply, increase resilience to climate change and foster the livelihood of farmers.

Anne Dinges, Global Regenerative Agriculture Manager at Griffith Foods, along with fellow sustainability team members, lead our regenerative agriculture efforts through a two-pronged approach involving ecosystem and economic enablers. In the ecosystem realm, we support and encourage practices such as conservation tillage, crop rotation and the efficient use of nutrients and water. On the economic side, we work closely with farmers to support profitable farm enterprises, provide training and resources, and help improve economic outcomes.

Learn more about regenag and how we can restore our ecosystem and ensure economic viability for generations to come at https://bit.ly/46qNG1I.

At Griffith Foods, our purpose defines who we are, what we do, and why we exist, highlighting what makes us distinct and authentic in the marketplace. We help our partners meet the evolving needs and desires of consumers in ways that respect and sustain the planet. Our care and creativity mean we'll find the right mix of global reach and local impact to serve the earth and nourish all of us who call it home.

Our Sustainability Platform of People, Planet, and Performance guides how we behave, conduct business, and treat people, ensuring that everything we do leads to responsible growth for our entire ecosystem.

People

We take care of our employees and the communities in which we do business.

Planet

We all share one Earth, and we take environmental action to responsibly care for it.

Performance

We operate ethically and strategically to create a positive impact for our business and for all of those with whom we interact.

View original content here.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Griffith Foods on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Griffith Foods

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/griffith-foods

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Griffith Foods

View the original press release on accesswire.com