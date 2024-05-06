

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - The United States has airdropped large amount of humanitarian assistance into Northern Gaza on Sunday.



In an operation by the U.S. Central Command, two C-130 Air Force planes dropped more than 25,000 Ready to Eat Meals.



Centcom said that the U.S. has so far dropped nearly 1,170 tons of life-saving humanitarian assistance in Northern Gaza.



It noted that during the mission, seven bundles landed in the sea. 'USCENTCOM does not assess civilian harm or damage to infrastructure at this time but continues to monitor the situation,' it said in a press release.



The DoD humanitarian airdrops contribute to ongoing efforts by the U.S. government and partner nations to provide essential relief to civilians in Gaza affected by the seven mnths-old war.



Centcom said it plans to continue providing aerial deliveries of essential relief to civilians in the war-torn region.



Meanwhile, the head of the UN humanitarian agency for Palestinians alleged that the Israeli Authorities continue to deny humanitarian access to the United Nations.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Lithium vs. Palladium - Zwei Rohstoff-Chancen traden In diesem kostenfreien PDF-Report zeigt Experte Carsten Stork interessante Hintergründe zu den beiden Rohstoffen inkl. . Zudem gibt er Ihnen konkrete Produkte zum Nachhandeln an die Hand, inkl. WKNs. Hier klicken