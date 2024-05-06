Entgegen unserer veroeffentlichten Newsboard wird das folgende Instrument heute NICHT CUM und morgen, 07.05.2024 NICHT EX Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt.

Aus technischen Gruenden wird der CUM-Indicator heute angezeigt.

Contrary to our published newsboard message, the following instrument will NOT be traded CUM today (and NOT EX capital adjustment tomorrow (07.05.2024).

Due to technical reasons the CUM-indicator will be displayed today.

ISIN Short Code Name

AT0000A0E9W5 KTN KONTRON AG O.N

