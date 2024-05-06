

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Early cues from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open higher. The U.S. economic calendar for this week is relatively quiet.



In the Asian trading hours, oil prices rose about 1 percent as Saudi Arabia raised the price of its flagship crude. Gold traded higher.



As of 8.00 am ET, the Dow futures were up 133.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 18.75 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 47.25 points.



The U.S. major averages closed firmly positive on Friday. The Dow jumped 450.02 points or 1.2 percent to 38,675.68, the Nasdaq spiked 315.37 points or 2.0 percent to 16,156.33 and the S&P 500 shot up 63.59 points or 1.3 percent to 5,127.79.



On the economic front, the three-month Treasury Bill auction will be held at 11.30 am ET. The six month Treasury bill auction will be held at 11.30 am ET.



Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin will speak before the Columbia Rotary Club at 12.50 pm ET.



New York Fed President John Williams will participate in conversation before the Milken Institute 2024 Global Conference at 1.00 pm ET.



Asian stocks finished broadly up on Monday. Chinese markets posted strong gains. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index rallied 1.16 percent to 3,140.72. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rose 0.55 percent to 18,578.30.



Australian markets rose notably. The benchmark S&P ASX 200 climbed 0.70 percent to 7,682.40. The broader All Ordinaries index ended 0.69 percent higher at 7,952.30.



European shares are trading higher. CAC 40 of France is gaining 74.55 points or 0.74 percent. DAX of Germany is adding 178.15 points or 0.99 percent. FTSE 100 of England is progressing 41.34 points or 0.51 percent. The Swiss Market Index is up 93.86 points or 0.83 percent.



Euro Stoxx 50 that provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is up 0.84 percent.



