Proven IT Selects Terry Dixon as President of Sales

TINLEY PARK, IL / ACCESSWIRE / May 6, 2024 / Proven IT, a Chicago-based and nationally recognized Managed Service Provider, is pleased to announce the appointment of industry juggernaut Terry Dixon to President of Sales, effective immediately.

"I'm thrilled to join such a talented team with a proven tech stack that is perfectly aligned with today's business needs," said Terry Dixon, President of Sales at Proven IT.

Dixon, a Chicagoland native, brings an elite track record of success leading technology service providers, including President of Chicago Office Technology Group EVP of Global Imaging Systems, and most recently, President of the Direct Sales Operations for Konica Minolta Business Solutions.

As President of Sales, Dixon will be responsible for Sales and Marketing, people development and revenue growth of the Imaging and IT Services business.

"Terry is the perfect fit for our people and our customers," stated Brett Cosich, Chief Operating Officer of Proven IT. "His experience, energy, and passion for solving business challenges with technology solutions will help us and our customers get to the next level together."

The appointment of Terry Dixon validates the organization's commitment to invest in its proven people, proven process, and proven technology, a winning formula that has won the organization industry awards and national recognition.

Interested parties should contact Proven IT for more details:

Phone: 708.614.1770

Email: info@provenIT.com

Website: https://provenit.com/

About Proven IT:

Based In Chicago, Proven IT is an award-winning IT solutions provider with a proven track record of providing technology equipment and services that help take organizations to the next level. Proven IT customers enjoy personalized service to help them select, implement, and manage technologies that boost productivity, control costs, and protect their business.

Contact Information

Melissa Ellsworth

Marketing Specialist

mellsworth@provenit.com

7086141770

SOURCE: Proven IT

