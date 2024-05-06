Simpay Teams Up With Philabundance

Simpay is working with Philabundance, the Delaware Valley's largest hunger relief organization.

Philabundance is the Delaware Valley's largest hunger relief organization, serving more than 132,000 people each week in nine counties in PA and Southern NJ. Of those served, 30 percent are children, 16 percent are seniors, and adults served include college students, families and the working class. Philabundance served more than $38 million meals in 2023 and rescued and redistributed more than 15 million pounds of food that would have otherwise gone to waste.

"Simpay is committed to giving back to our local community. In 2023, Simpay team members selected Philabundance for our annual "Give Back" campaign because their work directly impacts folks in need in our area. And through Philabundance's affiliation with Feeding America, our remote workforce could participate and impact their local communities too." says Lazaros Kalemis, CEO & Founder of Simpay. "Family is so very important to me, and my family is truly blessed. As the father of four daughters and the son of immigrants, I know firsthand hard-working people sometimes face challenging circumstances. Our team members decided that we could help support Philabundance in 2023, 2024, and beyond and provide a little relief to parents, children, and others facing food insecurity. We were shocked to learn that just one dollar can provide two meals for the clients Philabundance serves."

About Philabundance

Philabundance was founded in 1984 with the simple belief that no one should go hungry while healthy food goes to waste. Our mission is to drive hunger from our communities today and to end hunger for good. To do this, we work with over 350 community partners to distribute food throughout nine counties in Southeastern Pennsylvania and Southern New Jersey and are a proud member of the Feeding America network.

To learn more or to donate visit www.philabundance.org

About Simpay

Simpay is a Trevose, PA-based Fintech company that provides human capital management services, commercial insurance coverage, integrated payment acceptance, and growth tools for businesses across North America.

Simpay is delivering on its vision to provide our clients with 360° Total Business Solutions, encompassing virtually every stage of a business's life cycle.

Since our very beginnings in 2000, our commitment to simplicity, quality, and transparency has been the basis of everything we do.

For more information, visit www.simpay.net or email Marketing@simpay.net

