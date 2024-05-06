Conversational Experience Delivers Real-Time Insights and Context-Aware Recommendations to Accelerate Decision Making and Value

Gartner Supply Chain Symposium/Xpo Aera Technology, the Decision Intelligence Company, today announced from the Gartner® Supply Chain Symposium/Xpo 2024, the release of generative AI for its Aera Decision Cloud platform. The new GenAI capabilities advance AI decision automation for global enterprises through a truly conversational interface for real-time insights and contextually-meaningful recommendations to solve complex scenarios, speed decisions, and generate value.

Using Aera, enterprises can understand their entire business in real time, connect decision making across functional areas, predict outcomes, and execute fast, accurate decisions. With real-time recommendations, users can act with confidence via web, mobile, or voice, or even fully automate execution. The platform continually learns and retains a permanent memory of every decision made with the context to allow users to monitor and increase the impact of decisions over time.

"By enhancing Aera's natural language capabilities with robust integration of large language models, our GenAI-powered platform acts as a partner in decision making," said Shariq Mansoor, Co-Founder and CTO, Aera Technology. "Users do not have to understand data names or hierarchies Aera guides them through a conversational experience that provides real-time insights and detailed, accurate, and contextually-meaningful recommendations to solve complex supply chain problems."

New GenAI capabilities for Aera Decision Cloud include:

True Conversational User Experience: Generate context aware responses to natural language queries through Aera's voice and chat interface

Generate context aware responses to natural language queries through Aera's voice and chat interface Trusted Outcomes: Gain trust and confidence from accurate, hallucination-free recommendations all responses are grounded with information from the platform's Decision Data Model

Gain trust and confidence from accurate, hallucination-free recommendations all responses are grounded with information from the platform's Decision Data Model Scalable Infrastructure: Experience Aera's extensible and composable machine learning infrastructure and multi-agent frameworks for working with a range of large language models (LLMs)

Experience Aera's extensible and composable machine learning infrastructure and multi-agent frameworks for working with a range of large language models (LLMs) Secure Architecture: Ensure data remains protected and private through the platform's robust LLM integration and access control design

To see a demo of the GenAI capabilities at Gartner Supply Chain Symposium/Xpo, Orlando, stop by the Aera Technology booth #800 or schedule a demo here.

To learn about how market leaders are operationalizing and generating value from Decision Intelligence, join the Aera Technology sessions at the Gartner Supply Chain Symposium/Xpo Orlando, listed here.

About the Gartner Supply Chain Symposium/Xpo

CSCOs and supply chain leaders are continuously confronted with increasingly complex challenges and are expected to outperform and overdeliver. Top supply chain organizations navigate through the turbulence by solving present-day issues and positioning themselves for long-term success. The Gartner Supply Chain Symposium/Xpo 2024 conference offers pragmatic advice and future-focused insight for supply chains to deliver now and in the future. Network with 3,000+ peers and vet new technologies at our Exhibit Showcase.

GARTNER and SUPPLY CHAIN SYMPOSIUM/XPO are registered trademarks and service marks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Aera Technology

Aera Technology, the Decision Intelligence company, empowers global enterprises to make smarter, faster decisions. Its platform for AI decision automation, Aera Decision Cloud, seamlessly integrates with existing systems and data sources to automate and scale decision making with accuracy and speed. Known for its proven, exceptional performance and value generation, Aera is the trusted choice of market leaders in consumer products, life sciences, chemicals and industrial, technology, and more. Partnering with Aera, enterprises are building more sustainable, intelligent, and efficient organizations. Learn more at www.aeratechnology.com.

