Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 06.05.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
+56,25% in 5 Tagen: Genialer Schachzug - diese Übernahme verändert alles
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
06.05.2024 | 15:06
84 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ICEYE Announces API That Allows Customers to Directly Task World's Largest SAR Satellite Constellation

Two new application programming interfaces (APIs) launched as the first in ICEYE's wider API ecosystem, empowering customers to access critical data in response to time-sensitive demands.

HELSINKI, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ICEYE, the global leader in synthetic aperture radar (SAR) satellite operations, announced the launch of two new application programming interfaces (APIs) that will give customers faster access to imagery from the world's largest SAR satellite constellation through a self-driven, automated process.

The first API automates the satellite tasking process, enabling machine-to-machine interactions for this critical step. Customers who have built their own platforms to access commercial tasking services may now seamlessly integrate into the ICEYE space and ground architecture without a human-in-the-loop. The second API automates the process for customers to request SAR imagery from ICEYE's extensive catalog of over 60,000 archive images.

"We are thrilled to announce this new service, which makes the world's largest SAR satellite constellation even more accessible to our customers," saidJohn Cartwright, SVP and Head of Data Product. "Customers increasingly seek to integrate access to the ICEYE SAR constellation, the largest in the world, through their own platforms. The end-to-end workflow automation we are releasing today puts this power directly in their hands so they can make smarter, data-driven decisions in near real-time."

The launch of the API marks an important expansion in how ICEYE fields customer requests for SAR data. With the launch of the new APIs, customers can choose between API-based automation or continue to engage with ICEYE's renowned 24x7 customer support team. All ICEYE customers undergo an extensive security review to ensure any SAR imagery accessed is used appropriately and shared with trusted parties.

"The new APIs enable efficient access to data from ICEYE's constellation like never before. As a trusted partner to governments, civil, and commercial organizations, ensuring the appropriate use of our imagery is a top priority," said Eric Jensen, CEO of ICEYE US. "We conduct rigorous security checks with all prospective customers, and those who meet ICEYE's stringent standards will benefit from unprecedented access to ICEYE SAR data. "

The two newly released APIs are the first in a series of APIs that ICEYE is creating to expand customer service and improve access to ICEYE data and imagery from around the world.

About ICEYE

ICEYE delivers unparalleled persistent monitoring capabilities to detect and respond to changes in any location on Earth, faster and more accurately than ever before.

Owning the world's largest synthetic aperture radar (SAR) satellite constellation, ICEYE provides objective, near real-time insights, ensuring that customers have unmatched access to actionable data, day or night, even in challenging environmental conditions. As a trusted partner to governments and commercial industries, ICEYE delivers intelligence in sectors such as insurance, natural catastrophe response and recovery, security, maritime monitoring, and finance, enabling decision-making that contributes to community resilience and sustainable development.

ICEYE is headquartered in Finland and operates from five international locations. ICEYE has more than 600 employees, inspired by the shared vision of improving life on Earth by becoming the global source of truth in Earth Observation.

Media contact: press@iceye.fi

Visit www.iceye.com and follow ICEYE on LinkedIn and X for the latest updates and insights.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/iceye-announces-api-that-allows-customers-to-directly-task-worlds-largest-sar-satellite-constellation-302136486.html

Lithium vs. Palladium - Zwei Rohstoff-Chancen traden
In diesem kostenfreien PDF-Report zeigt Experte Carsten Stork interessante Hintergründe zu den beiden Rohstoffen inkl. . Zudem gibt er Ihnen konkrete Produkte zum Nachhandeln an die Hand, inkl. WKNs.
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.