Eastman, Sealed Air Partner to Develop Certified Compostable Protein Trays as an Alternative to Polystyrene Trays

Collaboration between industry leaders showcases value of a new sustainable innovation.

KINGSPORT, TN and CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / May 6, 2024 / Eastman (NYSE:EMN) and Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) are pleased to announce the launch of a compostable,¹ lightweight tray designed as a drop-in replacement for traditional polystyrene foam trays in protein packaging that can work on existing, industrial food packaging equipment. The tray is already successfully performing in several market applications. Sealed Air introduced its CRYOVAC® brand compostable overwrap tray to the market in January.

The new tray is made from Eastman Aventa Renew compostable materials, which are produced from sustainably sourced wood pulp² and acetyl sourced from a portfolio of recycled material.³ The tray can be composted in home and industrial environments. Predominately containing cellulose acetate that is derived from wood pulp, these new trays are compostable by naturally occurring microbes. Aventa Renew material does not remain as microplastics in the environment.

"One of the most exciting features of these trays is that they perform like traditional plastic in a challenging atmosphere and yet provide an end-of-life solution through composting - a "win-win" for the environment," said Jeff Carbeck, Ph.D., Eastman vice president of corporate innovation.

The collaboration that led to this new-to-the-industry application advances the circularity commitments of both companies. Aventa Renew is a unique compostable material that contains both biobased and certified recycled content.³ The tray has obtained home compostable certification from TÜV Austria and industrial compostable certification from Biodegradable Products Institute (BPI).

"Encouraging development of a circular plastics economy takes dedication and collaboration from all aspects of the value chain, including where we source our materials," said Tiffani Burt, Ph.D., Sealed Air's Executive Director of Strategic Marketing and Sustainability for the Americas. "Our CRYOVAC® brand compostable overwrap tray would not be possible without the ingenuity of the product we use from Eastman, and we are excited to partner with them to bring this innovative tray to the market."

"The work we've done with Sealed Air demonstrates the commitment of both companies to fulfill circular economy commitments," said Carbeck. "Aventa Renew and the CRYOVAC® brand combine uncompromising performance with environmental responsibility. We congratulate Sealed Air on this product launch, and we know it will help demonstrate Aventa Renew's status as a game changer for the food industry."

¹ The tray is home and industrial compostable. Industrial composting facilities may not exist in all areas.

² Eastman holds FSC® Chain of Custody certification, and all our suppliers hold FSC® and/or PEFC Chain of Custody

³ Contains up to 43% recycled content certified by ISCC PLUS (International Sustainability & Carbon Certification) via mass balance allocation process.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE), is a leading global provider of packaging solutions that integrate sustainable, high-performance materials, automation, equipment and services. SEE designs, manufactures and delivers packaging solutions that preserve food, protect goods and automate packaging processes. We deliver our packaging solutions to an array of end markets including fresh proteins, foods, fluids and liquids, medical and life science, e-commerce retail, logistics and omnichannel fulfillment operations, and industrials. Our globally recognized solution brands include CRYOVAC® food packaging, LIQUIBOX® liquids systems, SEALED AIR® protective packaging, AUTOBAG® brand automated packaging systems, and BUBBLE WRAP® brand packaging. In 2023, SEE generated $5.5 billion in sales and has approximately 17,000 employees who serve customers in 115 countries/territories.

www.sealedair.com

About Eastman

Founded in 1920, Eastman is a global specialty materials company that produces a broad range of products found in items people use every day. With the purpose of enhancing the quality of life in a material way, Eastman works with customers to deliver innovative products and solutions while maintaining a commitment to safety and sustainability. The company's innovation-driven growth model takes advantage of world-class technology platforms, deep customer engagement, and differentiated application development to grow its leading positions in attractive end markets such as transportation, building and construction, and consumables. As a globally inclusive and diverse company, Eastman employs approximately 14,000 people around the world and serves customers in more than 100 countries. The company had 2023 revenue of approximately $9.2 billion and is headquartered in Kingsport, Tennessee, USA. For more information, visit www.eastman.com.

