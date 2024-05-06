Anzeige
Montag, 06.05.2024
ACCESSWIRE
06.05.2024 | 15:50
Hopcat Hosts Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony of New Clinton Township Location With Local Community and Business Leaders, May 9

The ribbon-cutting ceremony will include a check presentation to HopCat's grand opening charity partner, the Macomb County Humane Society

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, MI / ACCESSWIRE / May 6, 2024 / WHAT: HopCat, along with the Macomb County Chamber of Commerce, will host an official ribbon-cutting ceremony in celebration of the opening of its new 7,000 sq. ft. restaurant in Clinton Township beginning at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 9th located at 17380 Hall Road, within the Mall at Partridge Creek. In addition to the leadership team from Project BarFly, the parent company of HopCat, the event will be held with local community and business leaders, including Township Supervisor Robert Cannon and Macomb County Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Kelley Lovati, Ph.D.

HopCat Partridge Creek

HopCat Partridge Creek
HopCat's newest location in the Mall at Partridge Creek

A special check presentation will be held with representatives of the Macomb County Humane Society, HopCat's grand opening charity partner, and HopCat mascot, Brewce. As part of the grand opening celebration, HopCat hosted exclusive dinners to raise awareness and raised over $10,000 for the Macomb-based nonprofit. HopCat matched $5,000 of all monies raised through alcohol sales and charitable donations on these special nights. The donations will provide resources to help save the lives of homeless dogs and cats.

WHO: Local community and business leaders in attendance will be:

  • Ned Lidvall, CEO, Project BarFly
  • Craig Stage, Vice President Operations, Project BarFly
  • Joe Raimi, Area Director, Project BarFly
  • Elise Mastio, Marketing Director, Project BarFly
  • Kara Synder, HopCat Partridge Creek General Manager
  • Robert Cannon, Clinton Township Supervisor
  • Melissa Morang, General Manager, The Mall at Partridge Creek
  • Kelley Lovati, Ph.D., Macomb County Chamber of Commerce President and CEO
  • Mike Wilkie, Executive Director, Macomb County Humane Society

WHEN: Thursday, May 9th at 2 p.m.

WHERE: HopCat Partridge Creek, 17380 Hall Rd. Clinton Twp, MI 48038

CONTACT: Elise Mastio (231) 631-4829, emastio@wearebarfly.com

# # #

Contact Information

Elise Mastio
Marketing Director
emastio@wearebarfly.com
231-631-4829

SOURCE: HopCat

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
