Hopcat Hosts Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony of New Clinton Township Location With Local Community and Business Leaders, May 9

The ribbon-cutting ceremony will include a check presentation to HopCat's grand opening charity partner, the Macomb County Humane Society

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, MI / ACCESSWIRE / May 6, 2024 / WHAT: HopCat, along with the Macomb County Chamber of Commerce, will host an official ribbon-cutting ceremony in celebration of the opening of its new 7,000 sq. ft. restaurant in Clinton Township beginning at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 9th located at 17380 Hall Road, within the Mall at Partridge Creek. In addition to the leadership team from Project BarFly, the parent company of HopCat, the event will be held with local community and business leaders, including Township Supervisor Robert Cannon and Macomb County Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Kelley Lovati, Ph.D.

HopCat Partridge Creek

HopCat's newest location in the Mall at Partridge Creek

A special check presentation will be held with representatives of the Macomb County Humane Society, HopCat's grand opening charity partner, and HopCat mascot, Brewce. As part of the grand opening celebration, HopCat hosted exclusive dinners to raise awareness and raised over $10,000 for the Macomb-based nonprofit. HopCat matched $5,000 of all monies raised through alcohol sales and charitable donations on these special nights. The donations will provide resources to help save the lives of homeless dogs and cats.

WHO: Local community and business leaders in attendance will be:

Ned Lidvall, CEO, Project BarFly

Craig Stage, Vice President Operations, Project BarFly

Joe Raimi, Area Director, Project BarFly

Elise Mastio, Marketing Director, Project BarFly

Kara Synder, HopCat Partridge Creek General Manager

Robert Cannon, Clinton Township Supervisor

Melissa Morang, General Manager, The Mall at Partridge Creek

Kelley Lovati, Ph.D., Macomb County Chamber of Commerce President and CEO

Mike Wilkie, Executive Director, Macomb County Humane Society

WHEN: Thursday, May 9th at 2 p.m.

WHERE: HopCat Partridge Creek, 17380 Hall Rd. Clinton Twp, MI 48038

CONTACT: Elise Mastio (231) 631-4829, emastio@wearebarfly.com

# # #

Contact Information

Elise Mastio

Marketing Director

emastio@wearebarfly.com

231-631-4829

SOURCE: HopCat

View the original press release on newswire.com.