PGA of America REACH Foundation Partners with Kohler Co. to Support PGA WORKS and PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship

2025, 2029 PGA WORKS Collegiate Championships to be held at Whistling Straits

FRISCO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 6, 2024 / The PGA of America REACH Foundation, the 501(c)(3) charitable foundation of the PGA of America, and Kohler Co. today announced a transformative partnership supporting PGA WORKS and the PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship (PWCC).

Kohler has committed to a 6-year partnership with the PWCC and PGA WORKS, a strategic initiative designed to diversify the golf industry's workforce, and Beyond the Green, a career-exploration event conducted annually at the PWCC. Kohler will also host the PWCC in 2025 and 2029 on the world-renowned Straits and Irish golf courses at Whistling Straits, and be the presenting sponsor of the PWCC and Beyond the Green through 2029.

Additionally, Kohler will provide a grant to the PGA WORKS' HBCU Golf Scholarship endowment in both 2025 and 2029 when hosting the PWCC at Whistling Straits. The endowment supports underfunded and underrepresented golf programs at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), Hispanic Serving Institutions (HSIs) and other Minority Serving Institutions (MSIs) across the country.

"We are incredibly excited to partner with Kohler in its major commitment to PGA WORKS and the PWCC," said PGA of America President John Lindert, PGA Director of Golf at The Country Club of Lansing. "The PWCC is well established as one of the most influential events in golf, and Kohler's generous support of this Championship and PGA WORKS, including providing a world-class venue in Whistling Straits, will make a significant impact."

The PWCC annually features a highly-competitive, five-division field consisting of teams and individuals representing HBCUs, HSIs and other Minority-serving institutions. In addition to the 54-hole stroke-play event, the PWCC provides valuable experiences for participants to learn about the countless career opportunities in the $102 billion golf industry.

"We are committed to providing opportunities for all who want to become more - in the sport of golf, their chosen professions, and personal lives," said David Kohler, Chair and CEO of Kohler Co. "We recognize that transitioning from college to the workforce is a significant step in one's life. Together with PWCC, PGA WORKS and Beyond the Green, Kohler Co. is steadfast in our approach to provide students with guidance and resources to help them on their journeys with confidence and setting them up for success."

Sitting along two miles of scenic Lake Michigan shoreline in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, Whistling Straits is home to the iconic Straits and Irish golf courses designed by legendary course architects Pete and Alice Dye. The Straits course at Whistling Straits hosted the 43rd Ryder Cup in 2021 as well as the PGA Championship in 2015, 2010 and 2004.

In addition to Whistling Straits, the Kohler golf portfolio features the River and Meadow Valleys golf courses at Blackwolf Run, as well as the 10-hole, par-three Baths of Blackwolf Run.

The 2024 PWCC presented by Chase, Kohler and ADT will be played May 6-8 on the Stadium and Dye's Valley courses at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

For more information on the PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship, visit www.PGAWORKSCollegiate.org .

About PGA of America REACH Foundation

The PGA of America REACH Foundation is the 501(c)(3) charitable foundation of the PGA of America. The mission of the Foundation is to positively impact the lives of youth, military and diverse populations by enabling access to PGA of America Golf Professionals, PGA Sections and the game of golf. For more information on the PGA of America REACH Foundation, visit PGAREACH.org , follow @PGAREACH on Instagram , X, formerly known as Twitter and find us on Facebook .

About Kohler Co.

For more than 150 years, Kohler Co. has been a global leader in bold design and innovation, dedicated to helping people live gracious, healthy, and sustainable lives through its kitchen and bath products; luxury cabinetry, tile, and lighting; wellness products and services; and luxury hospitality experiences and major championship golf. Privately held Kohler Co. was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Kohler, Wisconsin. The company also develops sustainable living solutions to enhance the quality of life for current and future generations. Its Innovation For Good platform addresses pressing issues, such as clean water and safe sanitation, with breakthrough products and services for underserved communities. David Kohler serves as Chair and CEO and represents the fourth generation of Kohler family leadership.

