SYNLawn Launches Revamped Website

ALTON, GA / ACCESSWIRE / May 6, 2024 / SYNLawn®, a leading global manufacturer and unrivaled innovator of sustainable synthetic turf and surfacing products, unveiled its newly revamped website that offers a user-friendly experience with a modern and intuitive interface, improved navigation and functionality, enhanced performance and mobile optimization.





SYNLawn





"We've worked hard to elevate the digital experience of our valued clients with our website redesign," said George Neagle, president of SYNLawn Global. "Visitors will benefit from a more immersive and engaging platform with a layout that is visually appealing, informative and easy to access and navigate on mobile devices."

Highlights of the revitalized website include:

More interactive content such as a product showcase and product filters that allow customers to find the best artificial grass products for their projects based on the type of application, as well as video testimonials from distributors.

An accessibility menu, which offers the option to adjust the user interface based on individual needs, to make the site more inclusive.

A more customized user experience where visitors can search based on the type of client they are such as a homeowner, business owner, architect or municipality.

Visit www.synlawn.com to explore the redesigned site and learn more about SYNLawn's innovative products and services.

ABOUT SYNLawn®

For more than 20 years, SYNLawn® has led the industry as the largest manufacturer and unrivaled innovator of artificial grass and synthetic surfacing in North America. As part of the Sport Group Holding® family of companies, SYNLawn, along with sister surfacing brands - AstroTurf®, Rekortan®, APT® and Laykold® - delivers the best products available on the market. SYNLawn's product offerings also include Calico Greens, an upscale line of artificial wall displays. SYNLawn's turnkey network of over 120 distributors seamlessly combines environmental stewardship with industry-leading innovations. SYNLawn uses bio-based ingredients, such as soy and sugarcane, and consumer-conscious additives, such as antimicrobials, to meet customers' wide range of needs. With more than 300,000 residential and commercial installations, the company is raising the bar for global synthetic turf standards and transforming the idea of grass. We have a proprietary system with a large percentage of renewable content. From rooftops to road medians and rocket-launch viewing sites, SYNLawn has installed over 150 million square feet of U.S. soy-backed grass across 300,000 installations in the United States of America and over 20 other countries since 2008. SYNLawn added more soy than ever to its products in 2021, which increased its use of U.S. soy by 10%. For more information visit www.SYNLawn.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Pinterest and YouTube.

Contact Information:

Mackenzie Smith

mackenzie@labearcommunications.com

574-524-5916

SOURCE: SYNLawn

View the original press release on newswire.com.