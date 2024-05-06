

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - The head of the UN humanitarian agency for Palestinians alleged that the Israeli Authorities continue to deny humanitarian access to the United Nations.



Commissioner-General of UNRWA Philippe Lazzarini said that for the second time in a week, the Israeli Authorities denied his entry to Gaza where he planned to be with UNRWA teams including those on the front lines.



'Only in the past 2 weeks, we have recorded 10 incidents involving shooting at convoys, arrests of UN staff including bullying, stripping them naked, threats with arms & long delays at checkpoints forcing convoys to move during the dark or abort,' he said in a statement posted on X.



'These incidents happen repeatedly at the time we are engaged in a race against the clock to avert famine in Gaza. It also creates fear among courageous & committed humanitarian teams,' he added.



Since the beginning of the war, the U.N. including UNRWA and other humanitarian personnel, premises and operations have been blatantly disregarded.



Sunday, Palestinian armed groups launched rockets at the Kerem Shalom crossing causing its closure. It is used for most humanitarian deliveries.



Lazzarini demanded an independent investigation and accountability for the blatant disregard of humanitarian workers, operations, and facilities, all protected under international law.



He called on the Israeli Authorities to facilitate humanitarian access across the Gaza Strip including to the north.



He also urged Hamas and other armed groups to stop any attacks on humanitarian crossings, refrain from aid diversion and make sure assistance reaches all those in need.



