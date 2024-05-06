

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cryptocurrencies traded flat early on Monday even as world financial markets cheered the increased likelihood of a rate cut by the Federal Reserve. Reports of Robinhood Crypto receiving a Wells Notice from the SEC dampened sentiment.



Fed rate cut expectations increased with the softer-than-expected job market update from the U.S. on Friday, widely seen as easing the pressure on inflation. The Federal Reserve had in its recent review on Wednesday lamented the lack of recent progress towards the FOMC's 2 percent inflation objective.



Overall crypto market capitalization is currently at $2.35 trillion. It was $2.36 trillion a day earlier.



Bitcoin dominates 53.3 percent of the crypto market followed by Ethereum that accounts for market share of 15.8 percent. Stablecoins account for 6.8 percent of the overall crypto market, leaving the residual altcoins with a 24 percent share of the overall crypto market cap.



Bitcoin (BTC) edged up 0.14 percent overnight to trade at $63,986.69, roughly 13 percent below the all-time high. The leading cryptocurrency has added 1.92 percent in the past week and 51.3 percent in 2024. The 24-hour trading range was between $65,494.90 and $63,371.88.



Latest data from Farside Investors showed a reversal in flows in Bitcoin Spot ETF products in the U.S. on Friday. The data revealed net inflows of $378 million on Friday as compared with net outflows of $34 million on Thursday and record net outflows of $563 million on Wednesday. The inflows halted seven days of continuous outflows. Friday also witnessed record inflows of $63 million in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC).



Ethereum (ETH) slipped 0.80 percent overnight and 2.1 percent in the past week to trade at $3,107.67, roughly 36 percent below the leading altcoin's all-time high. Ether touched a high of $3,220.15 and a low of $3,088.56 in the past 24 hours.



4th ranked BNB (BNB) added 0.51 percent overnight to trade at $590.84.



5th ranked Solana (SOL) jumped 5.6 percent in the past 24 hours to trade at $154.59.



7th ranked XRP added 0.80 percent overnight to trade at $0.5325. With a loss of more than 13 percent in 2024, XRP is the highest-ranking crypto to trade in the red zone on a year-to-date basis.



8th ranked Dogecoin (DOGE) edged down 0.34 percent overnight to trade at $0.1598.



9th ranked Toncoin (TON) added 2.5 percent overnight to trade at $5.98.



10th ranked Cardano (ADA) gained 0.73 percent overnight to trade at $0.4608, restricting year-to-date losses to 22.4 percent.



68th ranked Worldcoin (WLD) topped overnight gains with a surge of 11.6 percent. 66th ranked Ethena (ENA) followed with gains of 9.9 percent.



58th ranked Bonk (BONK) is the greatest overnight laggard with a decline of 5.5 percent. 78th ranked Akash Network (AKT) and 57th ranked Core (CORE) both slipped more than 4 percent in the past 24 hours.



For More Cryptocurrency News, visit rttnews.com



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kupfer - Jetzt! So gelingt der Einstieg in den Rohstoff-Trend! In diesem kostenfreien Report schaut sich Carsten Stork den Kupfer-Trend im Detail an und gibt konkrete Produkte zum Einstieg an die Hand. Hier klicken