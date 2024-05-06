Zefiro Methane Corp. Commences Trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZEFIRO METHANE CORP. (Cboe Canada: ZEFI) (Frankfurt: Y6B) (the "Company", "Zefiro", or "ZEFI") is pleased to announce that its common shares are now listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange ("FSE") under the symbol "Y6B". Zefiro's shares officially began trading on the FSE on Thursday, May 2, 2024. This listing follows Zefiro's successful Initial Public Offering ("IPO"), and the Company's inaugural public listing on the Cboe Canada, Inc. exchange on April 23, 2024 . With listings in Canada and Germany, Zefiro can now reach a multi-national audience of investors.



The FSE is the largest out of the seven stock exchanges in Germany. More information about Zefiro's listing on the FSE can be obtained through the following link: https://www.boerse-frankfurt.de/equity/zefiro-methane-corp

Zefiro Founder and CEO Talal Debs PhD commented, "We anticipate that Zefiro's listing on the FSE can further strengthen liquidity, while also giving European investors the opportunity to become shareholders in the Company. The Active Sustainability philosophy which defines Zefiro as an organization is very much a 'global' concept. Although only a small percentage of methane emissions originate in Europe, investors in this region have shown interest in Zefiro as a fully integrated environmental services company in the United States, where we are already making a difference… both in terms of ground-level developments, and generating a robust supply of high-quality offsets to satisfy a persisting worldwide demand. On behalf of our management team, we are thrilled to have Zefiro listed on yet another exchange, and we are excited to continue driving value for our shareholders."

About Zefiro Methane Corp.

Zefiro is an environmental services company, specializing in methane abatement. Zefiro strives to be a key commercial force towards Active Sustainability. Leveraging decades of operational expertise, Zefiro is building a new toolkit to clean up air, land, and water sources directly impacted by methane leaks. The Company has built a fully integrated ground operation driven by an innovative monetization solution for the emerging methane abatement marketplace. As an originator of high-quality U.S.-based methane offsets, Zefiro aims to generate long-term economic, environmental, and social returns.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seeks", "believes", "plans", "expects", "intends", "estimates", "anticipates" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking information including statements regarding: the Company's intention to reduce emissions from end-of-life oil and gas wells and eliminate methane gas; the Company's partnerships with industry operators, state agencies, and federal governments; the Company's expectations for continued increases in revenues and EBITDA growth as a result of these partnerships; the Company's intentions to build out its presence in the United States; the anticipated federal funding for orphaned well site plugging, remediation and restoring activities; the Company's expectations to become a growing environmental services company; the Company's ability to provide institutional and retail investors alike with the opportunity to join the Active Sustainability movement; the Company's ability to generate long-term economic, environmental, and social returns; and other statements regarding the Company's business and the industry in which the Company operates. The forward-looking information reflects management's current expectations based on information currently available and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking information. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed timeframes or at all. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: (i) adverse general market and economic conditions; (ii) changes to and price and volume volatility in the carbon market; (iii) changes to the regulatory landscape and global policies applicable to the Company's business; (iv) failure to obtain all necessary regulatory approvals; and (v) other risk factors set forth in the Prospectus under the heading "Risk Factors". The Company operates in a rapidly evolving environment where technologies are in the early stage of adoption. New risk factors emerge from time to time, and it is impossible for the Company's management to predict all risk factors, nor can the Company assess the impact of all factors on Company's business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ from those contained in any forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this news release is based on the opinions and assumptions of management considered reasonable as of the date hereof, including, but not limited to, the assumption that general business and economic conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information. The forward-looking information included in this news release is made as of the date of this news release and the Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

