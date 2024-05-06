

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices climbed higher on Monday as the dollar weakened and bond yields dropped amid rising prospects of an interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve in the third quarter.



Last week's data from the Labor Department that showed a smaller than expected addition of jobs in the U.S. in the month of April has raised expectations the U.S. central bank will consider an interest rate cut in the third quarter.



The dollar index dropped to 104.87, but recovered to 105.06 by mid afternoon, netting a small gain.



Gold futures for May ended higher by $22.60 or nearly 1% at $2,321.60 an ounce.



Silver futures for May ended up by $0.924 or about 3.5% at $27.369 an ounce. Copper futures climbed to $4.6150, gaining about $0.580.



On Friday, data from the Labor Department showed non-farm payroll employment in the U.S. rose by much less than expected in the month of April. The report showed the unemployment rate crept up to 3.9%, and the annual rate of wage growth slowed to 4% in April from 4.1% a month earlier.



Investors have grown increasingly confident about a rate cut in the coming months, with the chances rates will be lower by September now at 83.5%, according to CME Group's FedWatch Tool.



Meanwhile, media reports quoted European Central Bank Chief Economist Philip Lane as saying that inflation is returning to the target in a timely manner and hence there is a stronger case for June rate cut.



