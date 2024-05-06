Alpine Environmental, Inc: Alpine Environmental Welcomes new Partners in Ownership, Paving the Way for Long-Term Success

CHELMSFORD, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 6, 2024 / Alpine Environmental, a leading provider of asbestos and lead paint abatement, announced today that Theresa Hazelrigg, Kristen Hettig, and Leslie Peik join President and Co-Founder Ron Peik in the ownership of Alpine Environmental, Inc. In addition, the company is pleased to elect Theresa Hazelrigg, currently Alpine's General Manager, to the position of CEO. The new owners and leadership will position Alpine Environmental for sustained success and growth in the environmental abatement sector.

Started in 1991, Alpine is the abatement company with an unparalleled reputation for combining environmental hazard elimination with outstanding quality outcomes. Based in Chelmsford, MA, Alpine services Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Maine, Vermont, and Rhode Island. Alpine's goal provides the best outcome for their clients regarding quality, safety, and value, and follow the highest ethical standards.

(L_R): Theresa Hazelrigg, CEO; Leslie Peik, Marketing & Client Appreciation; Ron Peik, President & Co-Founder; and Kristen Peik, Marketing Manager (Photo by Luciana Calvin Photography)

"Theresa has been instrumental in the growth of Alpine since joining the team in 2014. We have worked closely in those ten years, and I have full confidence that Theresa will continue with the same passion, fulfilling the mission and values of Alpine. Under Theresa's guidance, the change in ownership will play a critical role in the long-term success of Alpine and the legacy I started with my dad, Ed Peik, in 1991. I look forward to continuing my daily involvement with the company, focusing on business development, working with our trade organizations, and fostering Alpine relationships."

Theresa Hazelrigg, CEO

Theresa assumes the role of CEO at Alpine Environmental and will continue to collaborate with President Ron Peik and key employees to translate ideas into functional plans for business growth. Before coming to Alpine in 2014, Theresa held a variety of roles that included technology, marketing, and finance. Previously, during her time at Triumph Modular, Theresa was a key player in growing the company by 500%, solidifying their position in the industry, and was promoted to VP of Finance and Administration. With comprehensive oversight, Theresa is committed to fostering organizational clarity and efficiency. Her passion for streamlining processes and removing obstacles ensures superior results for clients and a positive, effective environment for the team.

Ron Peik, President and Co-Founder

Ron will continue to be involved in the daily operations of Alpine and a voice for the abatement industry as President of Alpine and longtime board member of the Lead and Environmental Hazards Association (LEHA). Ron earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanic Engineering at UMass Lowell where his focus was thermos-dynamics and indoor air quality. Since 2010 he has been the abatement specialist for This Old House, the PBS television series. His dedication and professionalism have earned him a great deal of respect in the contracting and abatement world. This management change will provide him the opportunity to dedicate more time to business development and increasing his involvement in industry associations.

Kristen Hettig, Marketing Manager

Kristen, a seasoned member of the Alpine team since 2015, continues to play a pivotal role in marketing and advertising. Kristen earned her Bachelor of Arts in Marketing from Assumption College. Her dedication and expertise in handling all aspects of Alpine's marketing efforts contribute significantly to the company's visibility, growth, and brand recognition.

Leslie Peik, Marketing and Client Outreach

Leslie's background in marketing outreach and her inherent visionary attitude brings a unique perspective to Alpine. Leslie has been intimately involved in Alpine since it was founded which allows her to effectively communicate Alpine's mission and solutions to a broader audience, driving brand awareness and engagement.

About Alpine Environmental, Inc.

Founded in 1991, Alpine Environmental is a forerunner in the environmental specialty contracting field. Their services include asbestos abatement, lead abatement, mold remediation, and historic restoration. Located in Chelmsford, Massachusetts, Alpine emphasizes creative/ customized solutions for each individual client. Alpine serves the public and private sectors through general contractors, government agencies, schools, churches, homeowners, and property managers throughout the New England region.

