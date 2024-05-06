

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - A recent study conducted by researchers in Nature Medicine has highlighted the potential risks of a genetic variant of the Alzheimer's risk gene APOE4.



Titled 'APOE4 Homozygosity Represents a Unique Genetic Form of Alzheimer's Disease,' the study reveals that individuals carrying two copies of the Alzheimer's risk gene APOE4 are more likely to exhibit biological indicators of Alzheimer's pathology in the brain, as well as biomarkers of the disease in cerebrospinal fluid and PET scans.



APOE, which stands for apolipoprotein E, is a vital protein that is responsible for transporting fatty molecules such as cholesterol to brain cells. These fatty molecules play a crucial role in maintaining cell structure, providing energy, and facilitating communication between cells.



The researchers analyzed medical records, including biomarker test results for Alzheimer's disease, from over 10,000 individuals in the US and Europe, among whom 519 carried two copies of APOE4. They also examined brain samples and medical records from 3,297 deceased individuals who had donated their brains for research, including 273 with two copies of APOE4.



The study found that almost all APOE4 double carriers showed signs of Alzheimer's disease by the age of 55. Individuals with two copies of APOE4 who developed Alzheimer's symptoms did so around age 65, which is earlier than those with other APOE variants by 7-10 years. The authors suggest that APOE4 may not only be a risk factor for Alzheimer's disease but could also represent a distinct genetic form of the condition.



Dr. Juan Fortea, a co-author from the Sant Pau hospital in Barcelona, highlights the similarity between this reconceptualization and the recognition of Down syndrome as a genetically determined form of Alzheimer's in recent years.



Overall, the findings of this study could inform personalized prevention strategies, targeted treatment approaches, and clinical trials for this specific population. While the study provides valuable insights, further research is necessary to understand the effects of APOE4 on a more diverse population, as the study participants were predominantly of European descent.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kupfer - Jetzt! So gelingt der Einstieg in den Rohstoff-Trend! In diesem kostenfreien Report schaut sich Carsten Stork den Kupfer-Trend im Detail an und gibt konkrete Produkte zum Einstieg an die Hand. Hier klicken