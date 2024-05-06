Gladstone Land Corporation Earnings Call and Webcast Information

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / May 6, 2024 / Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ:LAND) announces the following event:

What: Gladstone Land Corporation's First Quarter Ended March 31, 2024, Earnings Call & Webcast When: Wednesday, May 8, 2024 @ 8:30 a.m. ET Where: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=JGZhP6qO How: By webcast -- Log on to the web at the address above By phone -- Please call (877) 424-3437 Contact: Gladstone Land Corporation, (703) 287-5893

A conference call replay will be available after the call and will be accessible through May 15, 2024. To hear the replay, please dial (877) 660-6853 and use playback conference number 13744830.

If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will be archived and available for replay on the Company's website, www.GladstoneLand.com.

Gladstone Land Corporation is a real estate investment trust that specializes in purchasing farms and farm-related properties and leasing them to farmers. Additional information can be found at www.gladstoneland.com.

