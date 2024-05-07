Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - May 7, 2024) - In a significant move for cryptocurrency enthusiasts, LBank Exchange, a premier global digital asset trading platform, has announced the listing of MATAR (MATAR) on May 6, 2024. Users of LBank Exchange can brace themselves for the MATAR/USDT trading pair, which went live already.

MATAR (MATAR) is a pioneering initiative that combines blockchain and AI technologies to develop decentralized solutions, featuring a notable NFT Holder Rewards Program that offers exclusive quarterly benefits to foster community engagement and promote long-term loyalty.

Introducing MATAR: Pioneering Decentralized Solutions with Blockchain and AI

LBank Exchange is thrilled to announce the listing of MATAR (MATAR), an ambitious project poised to transform the digital landscape by integrating blockchain and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies. This innovative platform is designed to enhance the decentralization and security of digital transactions while incorporating advanced AI to streamline and optimize the user experience. MATAR focuses on creating a seamless ecosystem where technology and practicality meet, paving the way for smarter, more efficient digital solutions.

At the heart of MATAR's offering is its NFT marketplace, a decentralized venue for artists and collectors to securely trade digital assets. The platform simplifies the process of token creation and offers AI-driven services such as NFT curation, recommendation, and valuation. These features not only enhance the usability of the platform but also ensure that users can engage with digital assets in a more intuitive and meaningful way.

Further enriching its ecosystem, MATAR places a strong emphasis on security, user-friendliness, and strategic partnerships. The platform incorporates robust security measures to protect transactions and employs a user-friendly interface to cater to both seasoned traders and newcomers. Collaborations with renowned artists and influencers, alongside continuous feedback from its community, ensure that MATAR remains at the cutting edge of blockchain and AI integration. This community-driven approach, coupled with a detailed roadmap that includes beta testing and a mainnet launch, positions MATAR to effectively address the challenges of current digital systems and set new standards in the tech space.

About MATAR Token

Based on BEP20, MATAR has a total supply of 21 million (i.e. 21,000,000). The MATAR token distribution allocates 4.76% for presale, 6% for partnership funds, 4.76% for burning, 19.48% for exchange and liquidity, 25% for marketing, and 40% for AI and blockchain development. The MATAR token is poised for its debut on LBank Exchange at 10:00 UTC on May 6, 2024. Investors who are interested in MATAR can easily buy and sell on LBank Exchange now.

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 9 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute to the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

