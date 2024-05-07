Anzeige
ÜBERBLICK/Anstehende Indexänderungen

DJ ÜBERBLICK/Anstehende Indexänderungen

FRANKFURT (Dow Jones)--Folgende Indexänderung wird zum Handelsbeginn am 9. Mai wirksam: 

=== 
+ SDAX 
 NEUAUFNAHNME 
 - Renk Group AG 
 HERAUSNAHME 
 - Varta AG 
===

Zuletzt vorgenommene Indexänderungen (zu Handelsbeginn am 18. März): 

=== 
+ MDAX 
 AUFNAHME 
 - Morphosys 
 - Bilfinger 
 ENTNAHME 
 - Rational 
 - Vitesco Technologies 
 
+ TecDAX 
 AUFNAHME 
 - Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik 
 - Süss Microtec 
 ENTNAHME 
 - Verbio 
 - Adtran Holdings 
 
+ SDAX 
 AUFNAHME 
 - Vitesco Technologies 
 - MLP 
 ENTNAHME 
 - Bilfinger 
 - Morphosys 
 
+ STOXX-600 
 AUFNAHME 
 - Cargotec Corporation 
 - Comet Holding 
 - Easyjet 
 - Hemnet 
 - Inficon 
 - Ipsos 
 - Unipol Gruppo 
 ENTNAHME 
 - Billerud 
 - Dowlais Group 
 - Embracer Group 
 - Encavis 
 - Immobiliaria Colonial Socimi 
 - Harbour Energy 
 - Watches of Switzerland 
===

Kontakt zum Autor: maerkte.de@dowjones.com

DJG/err

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 07, 2024 00:20 ET (04:20 GMT)

Copyright (c) 2024 Dow Jones & Company, Inc.

© 2024 Dow Jones News
