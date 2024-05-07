DJ ÜBERBLICK/Anstehende Indexänderungen
FRANKFURT (Dow Jones)--Folgende Indexänderung wird zum Handelsbeginn am 9. Mai wirksam:
=== + SDAX NEUAUFNAHNME - Renk Group AG HERAUSNAHME - Varta AG ===
Zuletzt vorgenommene Indexänderungen (zu Handelsbeginn am 18. März):
=== + MDAX AUFNAHME - Morphosys - Bilfinger ENTNAHME - Rational - Vitesco Technologies + TecDAX AUFNAHME - Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik - Süss Microtec ENTNAHME - Verbio - Adtran Holdings + SDAX AUFNAHME - Vitesco Technologies - MLP ENTNAHME - Bilfinger - Morphosys + STOXX-600 AUFNAHME - Cargotec Corporation - Comet Holding - Easyjet - Hemnet - Inficon - Ipsos - Unipol Gruppo ENTNAHME - Billerud - Dowlais Group - Embracer Group - Encavis - Immobiliaria Colonial Socimi - Harbour Energy - Watches of Switzerland ===
