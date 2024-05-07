

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - At 12:30 am ET in the Asian session on Tuesday, the Reserve Bank of Australia announced its monetary policy decision on interest rates. The central bank kept its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 4.35 percent, as widely expected.



After the RBA rate decision, the Australian dollar fell against its major rivals.



As of 12:31 am ET, the Australian dollar was trading at 0.6613 against the U.S. dollar, 102.19 against the yen, 1.6284 against the euro and 0.9043 against the Canadian dollar.



