

BAD HOMBURG VOR DER HOEHE (dpa-AFX) - Fresenius Medical Care reported that its first quarter net income to shareholders decreased by 18%, or down 17% at constant currency, to 71 million euros. Basic earnings per share decreased by 18%, or down 17% at constant currency, to 0.24 euros. EPS on outlook base increased by 35% to 0.67 euros.



First quarter revenue was 4.72 billion euros, up 2% at constant currency, or an increase of 5% organic.



Fresenius Medical Care confirmed outlook for fiscal 2024 and expects revenue to grow by a low- to mid-single digit percent rate. The company expects operating income to grow by a mid- to high-teens percent rate. The company reconfirmed targets to achieve an operating income margin of 10% to 14% by 2025.



