

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - TeamViewer AG (TMVWF.PK) Tuesday reported profit before tax of 32.93 million euros for the first quarter, lower than 35.73 million euros in the same quarter a year ago, primarily due to a loss from equity investments of 1.1 million euros and higher costs.



Net income was 22.34 million euros or 0.14 euros per share compared with 23.15 million euros or 0.13 euros per share last year.



Excluding one-time items, adjusted basic earnings per share was 0.22 euros per share, in line with last year.



Revenue for the quarter, however, rose 7 percent to 161.65 million euros from 151.31 million euros in the previous year with Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) growth of 7 percent to 656.9 million euros.



Number of subscribers increased 1 percent year on year to 640.63 million.



For the full year, the company has reaffirmed its revenue outlook in the range of 660 million euros to 685 million euros.



