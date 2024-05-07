MGI - Media and Games Invest SE Reports Record Revenue and EBITDA driven by Strong Organic Growth of 21% in Q1 2024 - Publishing FY 2024 Guidance

Net Revenues increased by 20% to 82.5 (68.8) €m 21% fx adjusted Organic Revenue Growth (Q1'23: 1%)

30% increase in total number of software clients to 2,410 (Q1'23: 1,847)

20% increase in ad impressions to 199 billion (Q1'23: 166 billion) Adjusted EBITDA increased by 16% to 22.0 (19.1) €m Strong EBITDA growth following strong organic revenue growth

Cost control leading to reduced personnel expenses and lower capex

Improvement of operating cashflow by 17.8 to 9.1 (Q1'23: -8.7) €m Financial Guidance 2024 with double digit revenue and EBITDA growth 350-370 €m Revenues (2023: 322.0 €m)

100-110 €m adjusted EBITDA (2023: 95.2 €m)

Strong revenue and EBITDA growth entirely organic

Guidance includes investments into additional organic growth May 07, 2024, (08:00 CEST) - Media and Games Invest SE ("MGI" or the "Company", ISIN: SE0018538068; ticker M8G; Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market and Scale Segment Frankfurt Stock Exchange) publishes its Interim Report Q1 2024. FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS Q1 2024 Net revenue 82.5 (68.8) €m, an increase of 20%.

Organic net revenue increased by 21%, driven by new Software Clients as well as budget increases from existing Software Clients.

Adj. EBITDA 22.0 (19.1) €m, an increase of 16%, adj. EBITDA margin of 27 (28) %.

Adj. EBIT 16.6 (15.2) €m, an increase of 10%.

Items affecting comparability impacting EBITDA of 1.8 (1.6) €m, mainly for legal and ESOP costs.

Adj. Net result of 3.1 (3.1) €m. Operating Cashflow amounted to 9.1 (-8.7) €m.

Total net debt, amounted to 318.8 (288.3) €m.

Reported leverage ratio of 2.4x (3.4x).

Adj. Leverage Ratio of 3.2x (3.0x).

Cash position amounted to 124.7 (130.0) €m.

Earnings Per Share (EPS) amounted to 0.0 (0.0) €.

Adj. EPS amounted to 0.02 (0.02) €.

Total Assets amounted to 1,024 (996) €m.

Equity Ratio was 36% (31%).

30% increase in total Software Clients to 2,410.



A Word from THE CEO Remco Westermann "I am delighted to announce record-breaking revenues of €82m based on our strong organic growth of 21% in the first quarter of 2024. Driven by the higher revenues, we achieved a remarkable profitability with adj. EBITDA of €22m and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 27%. This achievement reflects our unwavering commitment to innovation and making media better. In Q1 2024, our number of software clients increased by 30% to 2,410 while the number of ad impressions increased by 20% to 200 billion. Based on customer growth, our strong and innovative product portfolio as well as the recovering overall advertising market, we expect continued strong performance in the coming quarters. Looking ahead we expect meaningful double-digit organic growth for FY 2024 and guide on revenues of €350-370m with an adjusted EBITDA of €100-110m driven by our investments and the overall recovery of the advertising market", commented Remco Westermann, CEO of MGI Group.

KEY FIGURES Q1 2024 2024 2023 2023 In €m Q1 Q1 FY Net Revenues 82.5 68.8 322.0 Y-o-Y Growth in Revenues 20% 4% -1% EBITDA 20.2 17.4 128.5 EBITDA Margin 24% 25% 40% Adj. EBITDA 22.0 19.1 95.2 Adj. EBITDA Margin 27% 28% 30% EBIT 12.3 11.0 99.0 EBIT Margin 15% 16% 31% Adj. EBIT 16.6 15.2 76.9 Adj. EBIT Margin 20% 22% 24% Net Result 0.6 0.6 46.2 Net Result Margin 1% 1% 14% Adj. Net Result 3.1 3.1 57.4 Adj. Net Result Margin 4% 4% 18%

Financial Guidance 2024 In €m (A)2023 Guidance 2024 Revenue 322 350-370 Adj. EBITDA 95 100-110

The Year End Report Q4 2023 is available on MGI's corporate website at https://www.mgi-se.com/investor-relations/financial-reports-and-presentations/ in the Investor Relations section.

Head of Investor Relations

+49 170 376 9571

soeren.barz@mgi-se.com, investor@mgi-se.com

About MGI - Media and Games Invest SE MGI - Media and Games Invest SE (MGI) operates a fast-growing, profitable ad-software platform that matches global advertiser demand with publisher ad-supply while improving results through first party data from own games. MGI's main operational presence is in North America and Europe. Through investments in organic growth and innovation, as well as targeted M&A, MGI has built a one-stop shop for programmatic advertising, enabling companies to buy and sell ad space across all digital devices (mobile apps, web, connected TV and digital out of home), with the mission to make advertising better. MGI is registered as Societas Europaea in Sweden (registration number 517100-0143) and its shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm and in the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The Company has two secured bonds that are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange Open Market. The Company's certified advisor on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market is FNCA Sweden AB; info@fnca.se.

