4me®, the SaaS-based Service Management software platform for the modern enterprise, announces its 9th annual Connect event, 4me Connect 24, onMay 14-16, at Beurs van Berlage in Amsterdam. This year's groundbreaking assembly of service management pros offers an immersive experience into the future of IT service management (ITSM) and enterprise service management (ESM).

"4me Connect is a rallying point for service management pros. Our community extends from dozens of partners to hundreds of platform customers including Röchling Automotive, Axsos AG, SSP Group and Fever-Tree to millions of 4me self service portal users. These passionate groups enjoy the opportunity to learn the latest innovations, share best practices and get excited about what's in store for the exhilarating year ahead at 4me," stated Kevin McGibben, CEO of 4me. "This year, we're particularly thrilled to showcase how AI and integration technologies are reshaping service management practices across industries, while celebrating the collaboration of our deep partner community."

Packed with keynote speeches, training sessions, workshop learning tracks and networking opportunities, the three day event will offer a special focus on AI, integration and the expanding role of service management beyond IT. Presenters include 4me CEO Kevin McGibben, General Manager EMEA Martijn Adams and Vice President of AI and Integration Engineering Scott Hutchins.

Additionally, Connect is set to deliver an exceptional lineup of learning tracks designed for professionals eager to excel in the dynamic fields of technology and service management. Here are the highlighted sessions and participants:

Innovation Track

Service Delivery Bootcamp Get FIT for Total Transformation with ONitNOW

4me Product Releases Explore the latest features of 4me

Automation Integration Track Automating Joiners, Movers and Leavers across Global Organizations with Revo 4me Services LTD, showcasing routines that integrate HR, IT and account creation processes

Service Desk Resolution Automation AI application beyond 4me with Techwork

Enterprise Service Management (ESM) Track

4me Security Compliance Using 4me to measure security maturity

SCC Digital Automation Highlighting cost reduction and service optimization in local government settings with SCC

Better Together Track

Customer Centricity as Key to Success! Insights into exceptional customer relationships with 2Grips

Living the Transformation with 4me A practical guide to continuous improvement and stakeholder involvement with SÜSS MicroTec SE and blu systems GmbH

"As a partner of 4me since its inception, Revo has witnessed first-hand the evolution and impact of this remarkable Connect community," said Simon Martin, CEO of Revo 4me Services LTD. "This year we're especially excited to present our session on how global organizations are leveraging 4me to deliver HR and IT services across geographic boundaries."

"4me Connect 24 represents a pivotal moment for the service management community," said Martijn Adams, general manager EMEA at 4me. "In today's fast-evolving landscape, IT leaders and service management professionals play a crucial role in propelling their organizations towards new heights of productivity, efficiency, employee and customer experience and innovation."

To register for 4me Connect 24 and for more information about the agenda, speakers and sessions, please visit 4me's event page.

Media interested in a media pass, email jo.sweetman@4me.com

About 4me, Inc.

4me is transforming service management for the modern enterprise. 4me's AI-forward, service-oriented, multi-tenant SaaS platform seamlessly connects teams to optimize IT service management. 4me's ability to automate cross-functional workflows makes frictionless service delivery possible, significantly improving business outcomes. The 4me platform's ease of use and deployment makes it the most advanced ITSM platform available today. Hundreds of organizations around the world look to 4me to elevate their Enterprise Service Management. To learn more, visit www.4me.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240506436027/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Martijn Adams

+31 (0)624 666 950

martijn.adams@4me.com